Home > India > Ajith Kumar Custodial Death: Tamil Nadu DGP Says ‘Don’t Judge The Entire Force’

Ajith Kumar Custodial Death: Tamil Nadu DGP Says ‘Don’t Judge The Entire Force’

Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal defends the police force amid public anger over 27-year-old Ajith Kumar's custodial death in Sivagangai. A CBI probe has been ordered by the Madras High Court, with a report due by August 20. The DGP stressed 99.9% of police act professionally.

Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal breaks silence on Ajith Kumar's custodial death, urging not to judge entire police force. Madras HC orders CBI probe, seeks report by August 20.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 09:54:23 IST

Following an increase in public indignation over the incidents of custody and death, the Tamil Nadu General Director of the Police (DGP) Shankar Jival said his first official statement, where defending the state’s functions and recognized the seriousness of the state.

The statement was issued with a view to the courts who confirmed the death of the custody in the case of Ajit Kumar, a 27 -year -old temple worker from the Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu, who allegedly died brutally. The case, which has generated important public setbacks on social media and has inspired the call for police reform in Tamil Nadu.
Addressing reporters, DGP Jiwal urged the public not to generalize. “Tamil Nadu Police is a professional force. Please do not judge us based on one or two cases. We have taken action and the officers have been apologetic over the unfortunate incidents,” he said.

He emphasized that 99.9% of the police personnel perform their duties professionally, stating that public perception should be based on data, not isolated cases. “We go by data, and the statistics support the fact that Tamil Nadu Police maintains high standards of professionalism,” Jiwal added.

His comments followed Madurai Peeth for the legal investigation of the Madras Supreme Court, confirming that Ajit Kumar’s death was in custody. The investigation was initiated following several allegations of police abuse during custody.

The right -wing court had severe attention to the findings, and imposed the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appoint a dedicated officer to lead a formal investigation. CBI has been given a week to start an investigation, the final report is expected by August 20.

DGP’s statement is seen as an important response from Tamil Nadu’s top police management, which aims to damage the image of the department between national headlines and local indignation.

The incident has revived the debate on strong accountability, police training and civil inspection needs throughout India, especially when it comes to custody processes.

