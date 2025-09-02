All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List

In the latest development, all government and private schools in Chandigarh will remain closed on Tuesday, September 2, due to heavy rainfall warnings. The Director of School Education, UT Chandigarh, issued the closure order citing “inclement weather conditions.” Earlier, schools in Mohali had already been closed until September 3.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy showers across the city and nearby regions in the next 24 hours, raising concerns of waterlogging and local flooding.

Officials urged residents to remain cautious while stepping out during peak rainfall hours. Local administrations are keeping emergency teams on alert to deal with any rain-related incidents.

Jammu Division Also Announces School Closure

Schools in the Jammu Division will remain closed on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, due to continuous adverse weather conditions. The order was announced in view of the safety of students, as the region has been receiving heavy rainfall for several days.

Local authorities highlighted concerns over road safety and the risk of flooding in low-lying areas. The Education Department confirmed that classes will resume once weather conditions improve. Students and parents have been asked to stay in touch with official updates from the district administration.

Gurugram Issues Work From Home Advisory

In Gurugram, the District Magistrate advised all corporate and private offices to allow employees to work from home on Tuesday.

The advisory followed an orange alert issued by the IMD, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Authorities stressed the need to reduce road congestion during heavy downpours and ensure the safety of commuters.

Schools in Gurugram have been instructed to conduct online classes for students. Officials urged compliance with the advisory to minimise disruptions during the severe weather conditions.

Delhi, Noida Schools Continue as Scheduled

As of now, the Delhi government has not declared any school holiday due to rainfall. However, if the downpours persist, authorities may announce closures at a later stage. The administration is monitoring the situation closely to take timely decisions.

