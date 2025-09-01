WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain

At the time when heavy rain in Delhi NCR twisted the moods of corporate employees to share samosas or pakodas with chai in the evening after logging out, the jam packed traffic must have crused this plan.

Starting day of the week and the month witnessed intense rainfall across Delhi NCR resulting in waterlogging and traffic jam.

A video of long queues of vehicles stretched for 7-8 kilometres, with commuters stuck for over three hours at several points is going viral. Reports showed bumper-to-bumper traffic after the rain lashed the city in the afternoon. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Gurugram confirmed, “Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City.” The heavy showers disrupted normal movement and left thousands of commuters stranded on the roads.

Employees Commuting Issued WFH

Authorities in Gurugram issued fresh advisories for offices and schools in view of the forecast of more rainfall. With heavy showers predicted for Tuesday, companies have been asked to allow employees to work from home.

Schools have also been directed to conduct online classes on September 2. DDMA, Gurugram stated, “In view of the above forecast, all Corporate offices and Private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct Online classes on 02-09-2025.”

#WATCH | Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement witnessed at Delhi-Gurugram border following heavy rain in Delhi NCR. pic.twitter.com/vVBxbVdoIX — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi NCR, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The Met office predicted a spell of widespread rainfall activity with intense showers likely in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh during the next 24 to 36 hours. Continuous downpours in the past few days also raised water levels in several rivers. Authorities in Yamunanagar opened the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage after the Yamuna river crossed danger levels on Monday, to prevent flooding in nearby low-lying areas.

Traffic Snarls Reported Across Delhi

Heavy rainfall in Delhi also brought vehicular movement to a halt across several key routes on Monday. Commuters faced severe congestion at multiple intersections and arterial roads throughout the day. Long queues of vehicles moved at a snail’s pace, with many people stuck for hours during the evening rush.

