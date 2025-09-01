LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain

WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain

Heavy rainfall brought Delhi-NCR to a standstill on Monday, with massive traffic jams stretching up to 7 km in Gurugram. Authorities issued an orange alert, advising offices to allow work from home and schools to shift to online classes.

Traffic jam in Gruugram
Traffic jam in Gruugram

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 1, 2025 23:50:19 IST

At the time when heavy rain in Delhi NCR twisted the moods of corporate employees to share samosas or pakodas with chai in the evening after logging out, the jam packed traffic must have crused this plan. 

Starting day of the week and the month witnessed intense rainfall across Delhi NCR resulting in waterlogging and traffic jam. 

A video of long queues of vehicles stretched for 7-8 kilometres, with commuters stuck for over three hours at several points is going viral. Reports showed bumper-to-bumper traffic after the rain lashed the city in the afternoon. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Gurugram confirmed, “Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City.” The heavy showers disrupted normal movement and left thousands of commuters stranded on the roads.

Employees Commuting Issued WFH 

Authorities in Gurugram issued fresh advisories for offices and schools in view of the forecast of more rainfall. With heavy showers predicted for Tuesday, companies have been asked to allow employees to work from home.

Schools have also been directed to conduct online classes on September 2. DDMA, Gurugram stated, “In view of the above forecast, all Corporate offices and Private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct Online classes on 02-09-2025.”

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi NCR, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The Met office predicted a spell of widespread rainfall activity with intense showers likely in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh during the next 24 to 36 hours. Continuous downpours in the past few days also raised water levels in several rivers. Authorities in Yamunanagar opened the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage after the Yamuna river crossed danger levels on Monday, to prevent flooding in nearby low-lying areas.

Traffic Snarls Reported Across Delhi

Heavy rainfall in Delhi also brought vehicular movement to a halt across several key routes on Monday. Commuters faced severe congestion at multiple intersections and arterial roads throughout the day. Long queues of vehicles moved at a snail’s pace, with many people stuck for hours during the evening rush. 

Must Read: Heavy Rain Alert LIVE: Record Downpour Brings Delhi To A Halt, Schools Shut In Gurugram

Tags: delhi rainhome-hero-pos-3Traffic Jam In Delhiweather update

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill
(OUT) Nagaland 8 PM DEAR FINCH NIGHT Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 September 2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List

LATEST NEWS

WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?