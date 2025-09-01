Heavy Rain Alert LIVE: Record Downpour Brings Delhi To A Halt, Schools Shut In Gurugram

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Delhi under an orange alert on Monday as heavy rain and thunderstorms continued across the capital and the NCR. Earlier, the region was on yellow alert, with similar weather conditions recorded in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. The continuous rainfall has left parents and students uncertain about possible school closures.
So far, the Delhi government has not declared any holiday, though officials indicated that if the downpour persists, the BJP-led administration may order schools to shut. Authorities in Gurugram have asked all schools to shift to online classes on September 2. Meanwhile, in Punjab, the government extended the closure of all schools until September 3 due to severe flooding.
The Delhi Metro witnessed its third technical glitch within a week on Monday, causing service disruption on the Blue Line at Rajiv Chowk station along the Noida Electronic City route. The breakdown led to overcrowding at major stations during peak hours, leaving commuters stranded for some time. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) later confirmed that the technical issue was fixed and services returned to normal. The repeated glitches in such a short span have raised concerns among passengers who rely heavily on the metro for their daily travel across the National Capital Region.
#WATCH | Haryana | Gurugram faces severe waterlogging following incessant rainfall
#WATCH | Haryana | Severe waterlogging following incessant rainfall results in slow traffic movement in Gurugram
All schools in Chandigarh to remain closed on Sep 2 due to heavy rains.
With heavy rains lashing Chandigarh for the past few days, all schools in the city will remain closed on Tuesday.
#WATCH | Haryana: Heavy rainfall in Jhajjar earlier today causes massive waterlogging in parts of the city: visuals from Old Bus Stand Road
Immediately on landing in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to discuss the situation arising due to rain and flooding in Punjab. He assured all help and support to the state: Govt of India Sources
