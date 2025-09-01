LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Live

Heavy Rain Alert LIVE: Record Downpour Brings Delhi To A Halt, Schools Shut In Gurugram

🕒 Updated: IST
✍️ Written by: Mohammad Saquib

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Delhi under an orange alert on Monday as heavy rain and thunderstorms continued across the capital and the NCR. Earlier, the region was on yellow alert, with similar weather conditions recorded in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. The continuous rainfall has left parents and students uncertain about possible school closures.

Delhi Rain LIVE Updates
Delhi Rain LIVE Updates

So far, the Delhi government has not declared any holiday, though officials indicated that if the downpour persists, the BJP-led administration may order schools to shut. Authorities in Gurugram have asked all schools to shift to online classes on September 2. Meanwhile, in Punjab, the government extended the closure of all schools until September 3 due to severe flooding.

The Delhi Metro witnessed its third technical glitch within a week on Monday, causing service disruption on the Blue Line at Rajiv Chowk station along the Noida Electronic City route. The breakdown led to overcrowding at major stations during peak hours, leaving commuters stranded for some time. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) later confirmed that the technical issue was fixed and services returned to normal. The repeated glitches in such a short span have raised concerns among passengers who rely heavily on the metro for their daily travel across the National Capital Region.

The Delhi Metro witnessed its third technical snag in a week as services on the Blue Line were disrupted at Rajiv Chowk due to a signalling glitch, leading to heavy overcrowding. Earlier, the Yellow Line also faced delays at Millennium City Centre in Gurugram. Commuters expressed anger on social media over repeated breakdowns, while DMRC confirmed that services have now resumed.

Live Updates

  • 01:00 (IST) 02 Sep 2025

    The impact of severe rain results in waterlogging

  • 00:59 (IST) 02 Sep 2025

    Severe waterlogging In Gurugram

  • 23:57 (IST) 01 Sep 2025

    Schools Shut In Chandigarh

    All schools in Chandigarh to remain closed on Sep 2 due to heavy rains. 



  • 23:54 (IST) 01 Sep 2025

    Heavy rainfall in Jhajjar

  • 23:25 (IST) 01 Sep 2025

    Heavy Rain Alert

    Immediately on landing in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to discuss the situation arising due to rain and flooding in Punjab. He assured all help and support to the state: Govt of India Sources



Load More
Delhi-NCR Rains: Record Downpour Brings Delhi to a Halt; Major Traffic Disruptions Across City

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi-NCR Rains: Record Downpour Brings Delhi to a Halt; Major Traffic Disruptions Across City

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi-NCR Rains: Record Downpour Brings Delhi to a Halt; Major Traffic Disruptions Across City
Delhi-NCR Rains: Record Downpour Brings Delhi to a Halt; Major Traffic Disruptions Across City
Delhi-NCR Rains: Record Downpour Brings Delhi to a Halt; Major Traffic Disruptions Across City
Delhi-NCR Rains: Record Downpour Brings Delhi to a Halt; Major Traffic Disruptions Across City

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?