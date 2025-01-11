Amit Shah Criticizes AAP’s Strategies After Kejriwal Names Bidhuri As BJP’s CM Candidate

In a fiery speech, BJP leader Amit Shah attacked Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of misleading the public and indulging in corruption. Shah’s sharp remarks came on the heels of Kejriwal’s claim that BJP’s CM candidate would be Ramesh Bidhuri, a statement that Shah took as an opportunity to criticize the opposition.

“While we promised to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kejriwal was focused on building toilets,” Shah remarked, contrasting the BJP’s long-term goals with AAP’s narrow focus. The Home Minister then lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements, particularly the government’s promise to provide homes to the underprivileged. “PM Modi has given houses to over 3.58 crore poor people, and every person living in a slum will be given a permanent house,” he assured.

Shah further criticized AAP, claiming that Kejriwal had turned into an “AAPda” (disaster) for the city and his party. “Wherever Kejriwal goes, wherever Sisodia goes… Delhiites see liquor bottles,” he said, implying corruption within the party’s leadership.

With a call to action, Shah urged the people of Delhi to vote for change, promising freedom from “disasters.” “On 5th February, Delhi will be freed from AAP’s disaster,” he declared.

In a lighter moment, Shah also extended his greetings on the anniversary of the Ram Lalla Idol consecration, emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to delivering on its promises. The political heat is building as the Delhi Assembly elections draw closer, and Shah’s words have added fuel to the fire of this high-stakes battle.

