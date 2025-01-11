Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Amit Shah Criticizes AAP’s Strategies After Kejriwal Names Bidhuri As BJP’s CM Candidate

Amit Shah attacks AAP, claiming corruption and contrasting BJP's promises with AAP's failures ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Amit Shah Criticizes AAP’s Strategies After Kejriwal Names Bidhuri As BJP’s CM Candidate

In a fiery speech, BJP leader Amit Shah attacked Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of misleading the public and indulging in corruption. Shah’s sharp remarks came on the heels of Kejriwal’s claim that BJP’s CM candidate would be Ramesh Bidhuri, a statement that Shah took as an opportunity to criticize the opposition.

“While we promised to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kejriwal was focused on building toilets,” Shah remarked, contrasting the BJP’s long-term goals with AAP’s narrow focus. The Home Minister then lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements, particularly the government’s promise to provide homes to the underprivileged. “PM Modi has given houses to over 3.58 crore poor people, and every person living in a slum will be given a permanent house,” he assured.

Shah further criticized AAP, claiming that Kejriwal had turned into an “AAPda” (disaster) for the city and his party. “Wherever Kejriwal goes, wherever Sisodia goes… Delhiites see liquor bottles,” he said, implying corruption within the party’s leadership.

With a call to action, Shah urged the people of Delhi to vote for change, promising freedom from “disasters.” “On 5th February, Delhi will be freed from AAP’s disaster,” he declared.

In a lighter moment, Shah also extended his greetings on the anniversary of the Ram Lalla Idol consecration, emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to delivering on its promises. The political heat is building as the Delhi Assembly elections draw closer, and Shah’s words have added fuel to the fire of this high-stakes battle.

ALSO READ: Anurag Thakur Alleges Delhi Excise Policy Scam Of ₹2,026 Crore, Targets AAP Leadership

Filed under

2025 Delhi Assembly elections AAP amit shah

Advertisement

Also Read

Kannauj Railway Station Roof Collapse: 20 Workers Feared Trapped, Rescue Operations Underway

Kannauj Railway Station Roof Collapse: 20 Workers Feared Trapped, Rescue Operations Underway

Did Biden Really Save About A Million Immigrants From Deportation Before Leaving Office?

Did Biden Really Save About A Million Immigrants From Deportation Before Leaving Office?

Assam Coal Mine Tragedy: Four Bodies Recovered So Far, Rescue Operations Continue In Umrangso

Assam Coal Mine Tragedy: Four Bodies Recovered So Far, Rescue Operations Continue In Umrangso

Sunita Williams Prepares For First Spacewalk In 12 Years, Undertakes Key Repairs On ISS

Sunita Williams Prepares For First Spacewalk In 12 Years, Undertakes Key Repairs On ISS

Winter Illnesses: How to Protect Yourself Against Flu, COVID-19, Norovirus, and More

Winter Illnesses: How to Protect Yourself Against Flu, COVID-19, Norovirus, and More

Entertainment

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Director A Happy 55th Birthday as ‘Pushpa 2’ Continues to Break Records

Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Director A Happy 55th Birthday as ‘Pushpa 2’ Continues to Break Records

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox