Amit Shah's BIG Remark, 'India Will Be Completely Free Of Naxalism': Govt Aims To Eradicate Left-Wing Extremism Nationwide

Amit Shah's BIG Remark, 'India Will Be Completely Free Of Naxalism': Govt Aims To Eradicate Left-Wing Extremism Nationwide

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India will be completely free of Naxalism before the next DGP/IGP conference, citing strengthened security, 586 fortified police stations, and a 360-degree strategy against extremism, narcotics, and organised crime.

Amit Shah said India will be completely free of Naxalism. (Photo: ANI)
Amit Shah said India will be completely free of Naxalism. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 29, 2025 03:10:21 IST

Amit Shah’s BIG Remark, ‘India Will Be Completely Free Of Naxalism’: Govt Aims To Eradicate Left-Wing Extremism Nationwide

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that Naxalism will become a thing of the past in India before the next all-India Directors General and Inspectors General of Police conference. Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day 60th DGP/IGP annual conference at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, he underlined the ongoing measures being undertaken by the government to eradicate left-wing extremism across the country.

‘Naxal-Affected Districts Reduced Drastically’

Shah said the sustained focus of the Narendra Modi government on strengthening internal security had considerably weakened Naxal influence. As many as 586 fortified police stations were built in the last seven years, which was reflected in the decline in the number of Naxal-affected districts from 126 in 2014 to just 11 today.



“Before the upcoming DGP/IGP Conference, the country will be completely free from the problem of Naxalism,” Shah said, underlining the commitment of the Centre to eliminate this long-standing threat.

360-Degree Offensive Against Narcotics and Organised Crime

The Home Minister said the need of the hour was an integrated approach towards extremism, narcotics, and organised crime. “A 360-degree attack has to be launched against narcotics and organized crime. We must create a system where drug traffickers and criminals do not get even an inch of space in the country,” he said.

Shah asked the state police forces to work in close coordination with the NCB to deliver a severe blow to the narcotics networks operating at the state, national, and international levels to bring the masterminds to justice.

Permanent solutions to long-standing hotspots

The Home Minister further claimed that the Modi government had provided permanent solutions to three “festering wounds” for India: Naxalism, the North East, and Jammu and Kashmir. He said these regions would soon be integrated like the rest of the country and reflected the government’s focus on national security and stability. Strengthening Policing and Legal Frameworks Highlighting the achievements of the government, Shah pointed to the strengthening of the NIA, reforms in the UAPA, and the bringing in of three new criminal laws.

Once fully implemented, he said, these measures would make policing in India among the most modern and efficient in the world. High-Level Security Deliberations Underway The conference, which is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and chiefs of central police organisations, would discuss internal security challenges, identify problems, and then formulate effective strategies and policies.

Shah said coordination between Centre and state agencies was very important and mentioned the nationwide raids on the PFI after banning the organisation as a model example. Conclusion Amit Shah’s stern assertion thusly constitutes a resolve of the government to eradicate Naxalism and fasten the security framework of India.

Accordingly, the Centre is effectively working on making India safe, with zero tolerance for extremism, narcotics, and organised crime burdening the country for decades.

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 3:10 AM IST
Amit Shah's BIG Remark, 'India Will Be Completely Free Of Naxalism': Govt Aims To Eradicate Left-Wing Extremism Nationwide

Amit Shah's BIG Remark, 'India Will Be Completely Free Of Naxalism': Govt Aims To Eradicate Left-Wing Extremism Nationwide

QUICK LINKS