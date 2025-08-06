LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab

Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted searches at 19 locations across Punjab in connection with a grenade attack on a temple in Amritsar.

Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab
Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 6, 2025 04:40:04 IST

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted searches at 19 locations across Punjab in connection with a grenade attack on a temple in Amritsar.

The grenade was hurled at Thakur Dwara Sanatan Temple on March 14, 2025. The incident was one of the many recent grenade attacks carried out by operatives of different terror groups in the state of Punjab, at the direction of their handlers based abroad.

NIA claimed to have seized several incriminating materials in searches at 19 locations

The NIA claimed to have seized several incriminating materials, including mobiles and digital devices, during the searches carried out in the border areas of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Batala regions of Punjab.

During the investigation, the NIA found that the attack was carried out by accused Gursidak Singh (now deceased) and Vishal Gill.

“Gursidak Singh was in contact with foreign-based handlers, who recruited India-based individuals and conspired to spread terror among the people by providing grenades, explosives and funds, “The NIA said.

The handlers radicalised vulnerable youth and induced them to unleash terror instead of money and drugs

The handlers radicalised vulnerable youth and induced them to unleash terror instead of money and drugs, the NIA further said in a statement.

“Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill were involved in multiple instances of picking and dropping of grenades, weapons, etc., as per the NIA investigations, which are continuing, “It added.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi Court Allows Uphar Cinema Victims To Assist The Prosecution Against Sushil Anshal

Tags: Amritsar Temple Grenade Attacknia

RELATED News

26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7
Horoscope Today For August 6, 2025: A Practical Approach Works Best
Delhi Court Allows Uphar Cinema Victims To Assist The Prosecution Against Sushil Anshal
Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren
Defence Acquisition Council Nods 67,000Cr-Proposals To Enhance Operational Capabilities Of Armed Forces

LATEST NEWS

BTS Jimin First Solo VMA Nomination For ‘Who,’ ARMY Goes Wild! Will You Vote For Him?
Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab
Megan Fox’s Strict Parenting Rule For Baby Saga, Father MGK Jokingly Spills !
ED Inquires Anil Ambani For Nine Hours In A 17,000-Cr Loan Fraud Case
From MS to Kidney Crisis: Christina Applegate Spills Painful Hospital Stay In MeSsy Podcast
Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Son Jack Blues’ Cameo In ‘Yukon’ Music Video, Is This Lil Bieber’s Debut?
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 6, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1509 Here!
From Mirzapur to Mumbai: Shweta Tripathi’s Three Crore Chembur 3BHK Sparks Buzz
Global Outcry Grows: South Africa Demands Recognition of Palestine
Gifford Fire Rages On: 82,000+ Acres Burned in California as Two New Wildfires Emerge Nearby
Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab
Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab
Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab
Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?