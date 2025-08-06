Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted searches at 19 locations across Punjab in connection with a grenade attack on a temple in Amritsar.

The grenade was hurled at Thakur Dwara Sanatan Temple on March 14, 2025. The incident was one of the many recent grenade attacks carried out by operatives of different terror groups in the state of Punjab, at the direction of their handlers based abroad.

NIA claimed to have seized several incriminating materials in searches at 19 locations

The NIA claimed to have seized several incriminating materials, including mobiles and digital devices, during the searches carried out in the border areas of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Batala regions of Punjab.

During the investigation, the NIA found that the attack was carried out by accused Gursidak Singh (now deceased) and Vishal Gill.

“Gursidak Singh was in contact with foreign-based handlers, who recruited India-based individuals and conspired to spread terror among the people by providing grenades, explosives and funds, “The NIA said.

The handlers radicalised vulnerable youth and induced them to unleash terror instead of money and drugs

The handlers radicalised vulnerable youth and induced them to unleash terror instead of money and drugs, the NIA further said in a statement.

“Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill were involved in multiple instances of picking and dropping of grenades, weapons, etc., as per the NIA investigations, which are continuing, “It added.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi Court Allows Uphar Cinema Victims To Assist The Prosecution Against Sushil Anshal