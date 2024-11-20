Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Android 16 Preview: Early Look At Features Like Health Connect And Photo Picker

Google has announced the first developer preview of Android 16, among the first little looks into features that are upcoming. The large Android previews from Google traditionally come out in February

Android 16 Preview: Early Look At Features Like Health Connect And Photo Picker

Google has announced the first developer preview of Android 16, among the first little looks into features that are upcoming. The large Android previews from Google traditionally come out in February, but this year the company has brought it ahead of schedule so developers can get a head start on checking out the new update.

New Features in Android 16 Developer Preview

One of the notable highlights in this preview is the option of Notification Cooldown. This feature automatically lowers the volume of continuous notifications coming from the same app, reducing the disruption caused by repeated alerts. Users can enable this feature by navigating to Settings > Notifications.

In addition, Android 16 brings a picture picker that allows the user to select exactly what they want to share with an app through media, ensuring a more streamlined and private way of sharing media. There is also the updated version of Privacy Sandbox-which seeks to enhance user privacy across apps.

Health Connect Preview and future releases

Another notable addition to the Android 16 preview has been the Health Connect app, through which users would be able to share medical and health records across apps and other devices, such as wearables and a personal fitness tracker. This feature could, in fact, revolutionize how health data is shared and managed among platforms.

Timeline for Android 16 Updates

According to Google, the first beta update for Android 16 should roll out in January 2025. The final public release of the operating system is expected to happen in April 2025.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jay Parikh? Microsoft’s Newly Appointed Engineering Chief Who Will Directly Report To Satya Nadella

Filed under

Government Employees Misinformation Alert Retirement Age
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox