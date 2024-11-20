Android 16 Preview: Early Look At Features Like Health Connect And Photo Picker

Google has announced the first developer preview of Android 16, among the first little looks into features that are upcoming. The large Android previews from Google traditionally come out in February

Google has announced the first developer preview of Android 16, among the first little looks into features that are upcoming. The large Android previews from Google traditionally come out in February, but this year the company has brought it ahead of schedule so developers can get a head start on checking out the new update.

New Features in Android 16 Developer Preview

One of the notable highlights in this preview is the option of Notification Cooldown. This feature automatically lowers the volume of continuous notifications coming from the same app, reducing the disruption caused by repeated alerts. Users can enable this feature by navigating to Settings > Notifications.

In addition, Android 16 brings a picture picker that allows the user to select exactly what they want to share with an app through media, ensuring a more streamlined and private way of sharing media. There is also the updated version of Privacy Sandbox-which seeks to enhance user privacy across apps.

Health Connect Preview and future releases

Another notable addition to the Android 16 preview has been the Health Connect app, through which users would be able to share medical and health records across apps and other devices, such as wearables and a personal fitness tracker. This feature could, in fact, revolutionize how health data is shared and managed among platforms.

Timeline for Android 16 Updates

According to Google, the first beta update for Android 16 should roll out in January 2025. The final public release of the operating system is expected to happen in April 2025.

