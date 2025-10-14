LIVE TV
Another Cop Found Dead In Haryana, Rohtak ASI Dies By 'Suicide': Here's What We Know So Far

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar’s body was discovered in a room near an agricultural field in Ladhot village, Rohtak. He was reportedly posted in the Cyber Cell and had earlier worked at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office.

IPS officer Y Puran Kumar (L) and ASI Sandeep Kumar (R)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 14, 2025 16:35:10 IST

A Haryana police personnel was found dead on Tuesday, just days after another officer died by suicide and accused senior officials of harassment and caste-based discrimination. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar’s body was discovered in a room near an agricultural field in Ladhot village, Rohtak. He was reportedly posted in the Cyber Cell and had earlier worked at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office.

Confirming the incident, Rohtak SP Surendra Singh Bhoria said, according to ANI, “This was a hardworking ASI of our Police Department, Sandeep. He was very honest and hardworking. His body has been found. A forensic team has been called, and an investigation is being carried out. He was posted in the Cyber Cell.”

This incident comes amid the ongoing probe into the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide on October 7. In his “final note”, Kumar accused several senior officers, including Kapur and Bijarniya, of harassment and caste-based discrimination, which he said led to his emotional distress, reported Hindustan Times.

Following Kumar’s death, the Haryana government removed Rohtak SP Bijarniya, one of the officers named by Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, who has sought action for allegedly abetting her husband’s suicide.

The Chandigarh Police registered an FIR based on the IPS officer’s note and have added charges under the SC/ST Act after a request from his wife. Authorities are now investigating both cases.

ALSO READ: IPS Y Puran Kumar’s Suicide Case: Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur Sent On Leave

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 4:14 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ASI Sandeep Kumarharyanahome-hero-pos-2Rohtak

