IPS Y Puran Kumar’s Suicide Case: Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur Sent On Leave

Haryana DGP Leave: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the death of IPS Y Puran Kumar, who died allegedly by suicide at his Chandigarh residence on October 7, Haryana Director-General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur has been placed on leave, sources said.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7, and in the ‘final note’ he left behind, he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur, of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of recent developments following the demise of IPS Y Puran Kumar, the Haryana Government has issued a statewide directive urging strict vigilance and coordinated efforts to maintain communal harmony and law and order.

The directive, issued by the General Administration Department (Political Branch-I) on Sunday, has been sent to senior administrative and police officials across the state – including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP), all Divisional Commissioners, ADGPs, IGs, Deputy Commissioners, and Commissioners/Superintendents of Police.

The circular emphasises the “urgent need to maintain strict vigil and ensure communal harmony across all districts and divisions” in view of tensions and public sensitivity surrounding the officer’s death.

All officers have been instructed to remain in close coordination with local organisations and community leaders, continuously monitor the situation, and take all necessary measures to uphold peace and public order. It further directs that any development with the potential to disturb communal harmony should be dealt with immediately, and timely reports must be submitted for review.

The communication, issued with the approval of the competent authority, underscores the state government’s focus on maintaining peace and stability amid growing attention to the circumstances surrounding the late officer’s death.

A copy of the order has also been forwarded to the Additional Director General of Police (CID), Haryana, for information and necessary action in reference to his earlier communication dated October 11, 2025.

