Apollo Hospitals Unveils Asia’s First Women-dedicated Cancer Centre In Delhi; ‘Will Work Together To Make Delhi A Hub For Healthcare,’ Says CM

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) on Tuesday inaugurated Apollo Athenaa, hailed as Asia’s first exclusive cancer centre for women, at E2 Defence Colony in New Delhi.

The facility was inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Dr. Pratap C. Reddy, Founder and Chairman of the Apollo Hospitals Group, Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, Neeraj Basoya, MLA, Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson of AHEL, and Harshad Reddy, Director of Group Oncology at AHEL.

According to GLOBOCAN 2022 estimates, nearly 54% of all cancer cases among Indian women are linked to breast and cervical cancers, making them the leading forms of cancer affecting women.

Recent findings from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) also confirm that more women than men are now being diagnosed with cancer, with breast and cervical cancers remaining the most common. This alarming rise underscores the urgent need to enhance awareness, early screening, and access to quality healthcare for women.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the new centre as a significant milestone in women’s healthcare. She said, “I am extremely happy that today a milestone has been achieved in the healthcare sector. Apollo Athenaa is a major step in women’s healthcare. It will not only benefit women in Delhi but also across the country and the world.”

She added that her government will work towards establishing Delhi as a leading hub for healthcare.

“Apollo Athenaa represents a new horizon in women’s healthcare, where cutting-edge science meets compassion, and every woman is assured of dignity and timely care. It reflects our enduring belief that India can lead the world not just in medical innovation, but in reimagining healthcare as a force for hope and humanity.” Dr. Pratap C. Reddy

Meanwhile, MP Bansuri Swaraj noted that the centre aligns well with national health priorities, stating, “As cancer is rising at an alarming pace, the Government of India has introduced robust policies and strategic interventions to enhance prevention, early detection, treatment, and patient care nationwide. Our government is also consistently prioritising women’s health. Apollo’s transformative initiative, setting a global benchmark in women-centric cancer care, will complement the national health mission.”

