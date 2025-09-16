Amid Outrage, Nitin Gadkari Reviews Status Of Srinagar-Jammu Highway


Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior officials to assess the ongoing situation on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: September 16, 2025 17:01:50 IST

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior officials to assess the ongoing situation on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Taking to social media platform X, Gadkari stated that despite heavy rains and a major landslide, teams from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are working around the clock to maintain connectivity on the crucial lifeline between the Valley and the rest of the country.

He noted that a two-lane temporary diversion has been constructed and traffic movement has resumed, offering some relief to the region. “Over a dozen excavators and more than 50 earthmovers are currently deployed to clear debris and carry out repairs. We are determined to restore this vital national highway to full strength at the earliest, ensuring safety and convenience for all road users,” he said.

The review meeting follows growing outrage from fruit growers across the Valley, who are facing huge losses due to the prolonged closure of the highway. The disruption in transport has led to tons of apple produce rotting in trucks and warehouses, with stakeholders urging the government to take immediate steps.

On Monday, CM Omar Abdullah confirmed that he had spoken to Gadkari regarding the issue and was assured of concrete measures within 24 hours.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway is not only the primary route for goods and passenger transport but also essential for the economic lifeline of the region, especially during the apple harvest season.

