Adani Enterprises Receives LoA For The Prestigious Ropeway Project Between Sonprayag And Kedarnath
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Adani Enterprises Receives LoA For The Prestigious Ropeway Project Between Sonprayag And Kedarnath

Adani Enterprises Receives LoA For The Prestigious Ropeway Project Between Sonprayag And Kedarnath

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL) has received a LoA from National Highways Logistics Management Ltd to construct a 12.9 km ropeway which connects Sonprayag to Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. This project will decrease the travel time from 9 hours to 36 minutes, improve tourism, generate jobs, and function for 29 years post-construction.

Adani Enterprises Receives LoA For The Prestigious Ropeway Project Between Sonprayag And Kedarnath

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 16, 2025 12:15:22 IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), the flagship incubator of the Adani Portfolio, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd. (NHLML) for building the prestigious ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath. The project will be executed by AEL’s Roads, Metro, Rail, and Water (RMRW) division.

Once operational, the 12.9 km ropeway project will reduce travel time from an arduous 9-hour trek to just 36 minutes, making the pilgrimage far easier and safer. The ropeway will be able to carry 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, serving lakhs of pilgrims each year. Kedarnath witnesses around 20 lakh pilgrims annually, highlighting the importance of this project.

The ropeway is part of the National Ropeways Development Programme – Parvatmala Pariyojana. Developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis, the project will take six years to complete and AEL will operate it for 29 years after construction. Along with improving connectivity, the project is expected to create jobs and boost tourism in the region.

“The Kedarnath ropeway is more than an engineering project – it is a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure,” said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “By making this sacred journey safer, faster and more accessible, we honour the faith of millions while creating new opportunities for Uttarakhand’s people through our partnership with NHLML and the Government of Uttarakhand. This prestigious project reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that not only serves the nation but also uplifts its people.” 

About Adani Enterprises Ltd

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India’s largest business organisations. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities.

Having successfully built sizeable and scalable businesses like Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar, the company has contributed to making India self-reliant with robust businesses. This has also led to significant returns to our shareholders for three decades.

The next generation of its strategic business investments are centered on the green hydrogen ecosystem, airport management, data center, roads and primary industries like copper and petrochem – all of which have significant scope for value unlocking. 

Also Read: Adani Power Wins ₹3,000 Crore Bid For 2,400 MW Thermal Plant In Bihar: What’s The Impact?

Tags: adaniadani enterpriseskedarnathKedarnath Yatraropewayuttarakhand

RELATED News

Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals
Bill vs Invoice vs Receipt: Understanding the Essential Key Differences
La Mer Doubles Down On Miracle Broth™ With New Bioenergetics Research Platform And Landmark Partnership With The Salk Institute
ITR Filing Deadline Extended To September 16: What’s Causing The Last-Minute Rush And Who Benefits?
ITR Filing Date Extention Today: ITR Deadline Extended JUST FOR ONE Day, Taxpayers And CAs Furious, Call It An Insult

LATEST NEWS

Asia Cup 2025: ICC Refuses To Bow To Pakistan’s Plea Over Andy Pycroft Removal
Coachella 2026 Lineup Announced With Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter: Check Dates, Schedule And Full List Of Performers
Glenn Maxwell to feature in Dean Jones Trophy despite ODI retirement
Should You Worry? CBSE Issues Direction On Eligibility Norms To Appear For Board Exams, Details Here
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcomes Baby Boy After 7 Years Of Marriage
Trade For Impact Conference Highlighted South Asia’s Women Entrepreneurs as Vital Contributors to Global Supply Chains
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern & More
U'khand: 200 students rescued from waterlogged institute in Dehradun after heavy rain
Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?
For How Long Did Jasmin Walia And Hardik Pandya Date? Star Indian Cricketer Is Now Dating This Top Sabyasachi Model
Adani Enterprises Receives LoA For The Prestigious Ropeway Project Between Sonprayag And Kedarnath

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani Enterprises Receives LoA For The Prestigious Ropeway Project Between Sonprayag And Kedarnath

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani Enterprises Receives LoA For The Prestigious Ropeway Project Between Sonprayag And Kedarnath
Adani Enterprises Receives LoA For The Prestigious Ropeway Project Between Sonprayag And Kedarnath
Adani Enterprises Receives LoA For The Prestigious Ropeway Project Between Sonprayag And Kedarnath
Adani Enterprises Receives LoA For The Prestigious Ropeway Project Between Sonprayag And Kedarnath

QUICK LINKS