Home > Business > Gautam Adani Steps Down As Executive Chairman: What's Next For Adani Ports After A Stellar 21% Revenue Jump?

Gautam Adani Steps Down As Executive Chairman: What’s Next For Adani Ports After A Stellar 21% Revenue Jump?

Adani Ports Q1 Results: Adani Ports reported a 21% revenue increase in Q1 FY26, with net profit rising 6.5%. Gautam Adani stepped down as Executive Chairman, becoming non-executive Chairman. The company maintained full-year revenue, EBITDA, and capex guidance amid steady cargo growth.

Gautam Adani Steps Down As Executive Chairman: What’s Next For Adani Ports After A Stellar 21% Revenue Jump?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 5, 2025 16:07:20 IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has declared its first-quarter performance. The revenue increases 21% year-on-year to ₹9,126 crore. Along with the net profit rising 6.5% to ₹3,314.6 crore. In spite of the growth, shares of Adani Ports traded 0.9% lower at ₹1,377.9 on Tuesday next to the results release.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd: EBITDA up 13%, margins dip slightly

The company’s EBITDA improved by 13% in comparison to the same period last year. It has pushed to a margin of 60.2%, which is a bit downward from 64.1% in the first Quarter of FY25. 

On contrary, Adani Ports repeated its revenue which the company has projected, between ₹36,000 crore and ₹38,000 crore for FY26, EBITDA between ₹21,000 crore and ₹22,000 crore, and capital expenditure in the range of ₹11,000 crore to ₹12,000 crore.

Gautam Adani Steps Down as an Executive Chairman

In a major leadership transformation, Gautam Adani will step down from his role as Executive Chairman. He will continue as the non-executive Chairman of the Company. This move indicates a strategic shift in the company’s management structure, as Gautam Adani ends to be key managerial personnel.

However, as per the operations, the company handled 120.6 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in Q1, increases to 11% YoY. The growth of the container volume rise to 15%, contributing to a 12% rise in June cargo handling to 41.3 MMT.

Investors cautious despite strong performance

Investors remains cautious, apart from its good operational metrics and stable guidance. It reflects in the modest drop in share price following the earnings announcement. Adani Ports remains to focus on its growth and development plans and keeps robust financial health as it navigates a competitive sector.

Also Read: Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?

Tags: adani ports growthgautam adani

Gautam Adani Steps Down As Executive Chairman: What's Next For Adani Ports After A Stellar 21% Revenue Jump?

