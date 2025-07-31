Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, declared its Q1 FY26 results on Wednesday, showing resilience despite a small dip in profit. For the quarter ending June 30, the company reported ₹3,786 crore of consolidated EBITDA and ₹1,466 crore of profit before tax.

Although the total income dropped 14% year-on-year to ₹22,437 crore, the company’s focus on building long-term infrastructure continues. A key highlight this quarter is AEL’s prospective businesses, such as airports, green energy, data centers, and roads. These businesses have shown a 5% growth from the previous year, thus contributing a massive 74% to total EBITDA.

This quarter validates our business model. Our next-generation projects are gaining momentum, from the Navi Mumbai International Airport to India’s first 5 MW off-grid green hydrogen plant. — Gautam Adani, Chairman

Airports, Green Energy, and Infra Lead Growth

The Airports division stood out with a 61% jump in EBITDA, managing 23.4 million passengers. Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) provided 1 GW of wind turbines and received its first external order for 300 MW.

Other business milestones include near next-phase completion of the Ganga Expressway, and major progress was made on data centers in Noida, Pune, and Hyderabad. Two new coal mining service agreements with the Government of Madhya Pradesh are also noteworthy.

Agri Exit, ESG Gains, Debt Success

Adani Enterprises, for instance, exited a portion of its agri business and successfully completed its public debt issue that was fully subscribed within hours.

The company’s ESG efforts also gained recognition, with its risk rating improving from “High” to “Medium.”

Key Highlights:

• Q1 FY26 EBITDA: ₹3,786 crore; Profit Before Tax: ₹1,466 crore

• Incubating businesses contribute 74% to EBITDA

• Airports EBITDA up 61%; 23.4 million passengers handled

• Commissioned India’s first 5 MW green hydrogen plant

• Data center and Ganga Expressway projects near completion

• Raised ₹1,000 crore via public debt; strong retail investor interest

• Improved ESG score signals sustainable growth strategy

