Home > Business > Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?

Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?

Adani Enterprises reported strong Q1 FY26 results with ₹3,786 crore EBITDA, driven by a 74% contribution from emerging sectors like airports and green energy. Key projects, including the Navi Mumbai Airport and India’s first green hydrogen plant, show significant progress.

Adani-Wilmar Deal Alert: Major Stake Sale Changes The Game At AWL!
Adani-Wilmar Deal Alert: Major Stake Sale Changes The Game At AWL!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 31, 2025 20:05:00 IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, declared its Q1 FY26 results on Wednesday, showing resilience despite a small dip in profit. For the quarter ending June 30, the company reported ₹3,786 crore of consolidated EBITDA and ₹1,466 crore of profit before tax.

Although the total income dropped 14% year-on-year to ₹22,437 crore, the company’s focus on building long-term infrastructure continues. A key highlight this quarter is AEL’s prospective businesses, such as airports, green energy, data centers, and roads. These businesses have shown a 5% growth from the previous year, thus contributing a massive 74% to total EBITDA.

This quarter validates our business model. Our next-generation projects are gaining momentum, from the Navi Mumbai International Airport to India’s first 5 MW off-grid green hydrogen plant. — Gautam Adani, Chairman

Airports, Green Energy, and Infra Lead Growth

The Airports division stood out with a 61% jump in EBITDA, managing 23.4 million passengers. Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) provided 1 GW of wind turbines and received its first external order for 300 MW.

Other business milestones include near next-phase completion of the Ganga Expressway, and major progress was made on data centers in Noida, Pune, and Hyderabad. Two new coal mining service agreements with the Government of Madhya Pradesh are also noteworthy.

Agri Exit, ESG Gains, Debt Success

Adani Enterprises, for instance, exited a portion of its agri business and successfully completed its public debt issue that was fully subscribed within hours.

The company’s ESG efforts also gained recognition, with its risk rating improving from “High” to “Medium.”

Key Highlights:

•    Q1 FY26 EBITDA: ₹3,786 crore; Profit Before Tax: ₹1,466 crore
•    Incubating businesses contribute 74% to EBITDA
•    Airports EBITDA up 61%; 23.4 million passengers handled
•    Commissioned India’s first 5 MW green hydrogen plant
•    Data center and Ganga Expressway projects near completion
•    Raised ₹1,000 crore via public debt; strong retail investor interest
•    Improved ESG score signals sustainable growth strategy

Also Read: Adani Enterprises’ ₹1,000 Crore Bond Issue Fully Subscribed Within 3 Hours

Tags: adani enterprises

RELATED News

Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?
US Tariffs: India Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest, Piyush Goyal Tells Parliament
How Does India Get Russian Oil? Inside The Complex Supply Chain And Its Challenges
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy
Gold Investment Surges Despite High Prices, Jewellery Demand Drops In Q2- Says World Gold Council

LATEST NEWS

Dan Ndoye Joins Nottingham Forest On 5-Year Deal In Club-Record €45m Move
Bigg Boss 19 Teaser Out: Salman Khan Brings A New Twist With ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ For More Drama And Fun!
Sourav Ganguly Urges Calm Over Gautam Gambhir-Lee Fortis Verbal Exchange Before Final Test, Says ‘Too Much’
Smart, Green, Trackless: Pakistan Launches South Asia’s First Solar-Powered Metro in Lahore
Sardar Udham Singh Death Anniversary: The Revolutionary Who Took Revenge For Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
Kumar Dharmasena’s ‘Bat Signal’ Sparks Cheating Claims in IND vs ENG Test, Fans Allege He Helped England
Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?
Mangaluru Dancer Breaks Records With 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Marathon
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Discovers Skeltal Remains At The Sixth Site
Swedish Terrorist Sentenced to Life for Burning Jordanian Pilot Alive
Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?
Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?
Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?
Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?