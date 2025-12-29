Aravalli Ranges Case Explained: Supreme Court Puts November Judgment On Hold, Orders Fresh Survey; Next Hearing On January 21

Supreme Court Revisits Controversial Aravalli Definition Under CJI Surya Kant
The Supreme Court on Monday made a decisive move in the case of Aravalli, keeping its November 2025 verdict in abeyance and instructing a new scientific examination of the Aravalli mountain range. The matter was heard by a vacation Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, after the Bench took suo motu cognisance of concerns regarding the newly approved definition of the Aravalli hills.
Aravalli Definition Suo Moto Case: The Supreme Court has “put in abeyance” its earlier decision (issued on November 20) to accept the Central Environment Ministry’s definition of Aravalli Hills and Aravalli Range.
Background: November Aravalli Order And Mining Ban
The case, formally titled In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues, arose from the November 20 order passed by the court. The order had accepted a standard Aravalli definition and imposed a temporary prohibition on granting new mining leases in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.
Under that definition, an “Aravalli Hill” is any topography in designated districts that is 100 metres or higher above local relief, whereas an “Aravalli Range” is a group of two or more hills located within 500 metres of each other.
Aravalli Definition: Environmental Concerns
The criteria sparked strong criticism from environmentalists and opposition leaders, who pointed out that the 100-metre threshold could place large ecologically sensitive areas into the ‘non-Aravalli’ category, potentially exposing them to mining and construction activities.
Court Observations on Aravalli Mining Risks
During Monday’s hearing, CJI Surya Kant highlighted the risk of unregulated mining in areas falling outside the revised Aravalli definition. The Chief Justice noted the need for a detailed identification of areas that have effectively become ‘non-Aravalli’ before any final decisions can be taken.
November Aravalli Decree Held In Abeyance
The Supreme Court directed that its November 2025 Aravalli judgment be kept in abeyance. The Bench also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to carry out a comprehensive survey and scientific study of the Aravalli range.
Centre’s Stand And Role Of The Aravalli States
The Solicitor General, representing the Centre, informed the court that the government was ready to comply with any decision of the Supreme Court. He further stated that the four Aravalli States have been asked to refrain from taking any irreversible steps in the meantime.
Action Plan For Aravalli Protection
The Supreme Court scheduled a fresh hearing on January 21. It also reaffirmed that its earlier direction to prepare a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) through public consultations remains valid.
With the November order on hold and a new review underway, the future framework for protecting the ecologically critical Aravalli range remains under close judicial scrutiny.
(With Inputs From ANI)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.