LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
Home > India > Aravalli Ranges Case Explained: Supreme Court Puts November Judgment On Hold, Orders Fresh Survey; Next Hearing On January 21

Aravalli Ranges Case Explained: Supreme Court Puts November Judgment On Hold, Orders Fresh Survey; Next Hearing On January 21

Supreme Court keeps November 2025 Aravalli verdict in abeyance, orders fresh survey, flags mining risks, forms expert committee, schedules January 21 hearing, Centre and four states told to refrain from actions.

Aravalli Ranges Case: Supreme Cout's Decision (Photo: X/@HemanNamo)
Aravalli Ranges Case: Supreme Cout's Decision (Photo: X/@HemanNamo)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 29, 2025 12:49:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aravalli Ranges Case Explained: Supreme Court Puts November Judgment On Hold, Orders Fresh Survey; Next Hearing On January 21

Supreme Court Revisits Controversial Aravalli Definition Under CJI Surya Kant

The Supreme Court on Monday made a decisive move in the case of Aravalli, keeping its November 2025 verdict in abeyance and instructing a new scientific examination of the Aravalli mountain range. The matter was heard by a vacation Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, after the Bench took suo motu cognisance of concerns regarding the newly approved definition of the Aravalli hills.

You Might Be Interested In

Background: November Aravalli Order And Mining Ban

The case, formally titled In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues, arose from the November 20 order passed by the court. The order had accepted a standard Aravalli definition and imposed a temporary prohibition on granting new mining leases in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Under that definition, an “Aravalli Hill” is any topography in designated districts that is 100 metres or higher above local relief, whereas an “Aravalli Range” is a group of two or more hills located within 500 metres of each other.

Aravalli Definition: Environmental Concerns

The criteria sparked strong criticism from environmentalists and opposition leaders, who pointed out that the 100-metre threshold could place large ecologically sensitive areas into the ‘non-Aravalli’ category, potentially exposing them to mining and construction activities.

Court Observations on Aravalli Mining Risks

During Monday’s hearing, CJI Surya Kant highlighted the risk of unregulated mining in areas falling outside the revised Aravalli definition. The Chief Justice noted the need for a detailed identification of areas that have effectively become ‘non-Aravalli’ before any final decisions can be taken.

November Aravalli Decree Held In Abeyance

The Supreme Court directed that its November 2025 Aravalli judgment be kept in abeyance. The Bench also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to carry out a comprehensive survey and scientific study of the Aravalli range.

Centre’s Stand And Role Of The Aravalli States

The Solicitor General, representing the Centre, informed the court that the government was ready to comply with any decision of the Supreme Court. He further stated that the four Aravalli States have been asked to refrain from taking any irreversible steps in the meantime.

Action Plan For Aravalli Protection

The Supreme Court scheduled a fresh hearing on January 21. It also reaffirmed that its earlier direction to prepare a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) through public consultations remains valid.

With the November order on hold and a new review underway, the future framework for protecting the ecologically critical Aravalli range remains under close judicial scrutiny.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 12:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: abeyancearavalliAravalli StatesCJI Surya Kantdelhiecological protectionenvironmental concernsexpert committeefresh hearinggovernment compliancegujaratharyanahillsJanuary 21judicial scrutinylegal reviewManagement Planmining banMPSMnon-AravalliNovember 2025public consultationrajasthanrangesscientific studysupreme courtsurveySustainable Miningtopographyunregulated miningverdict

RELATED News

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Bail To Ex-MLA Kuldeep Sengar, CJI Surya Kant Says ‘He Shall Not Be Released’

Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears: Check Last Date, Rs 1,000 Penalty, ITR Issues and Step-by-Step Linking Process for Taxpayers

From ‘Betrayal’ To Truce: Why Ajit Pawar Left NCP In 2023 And What Brought Him Back To Share Power With Uncle Sharad Pawar Now

Reckless Midnight Stunts Caught On Camera In Delhi: Viral Video Leads To 5 Arrests, 4 Cars Seized

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

Aravalli Ranges Case Explained: Supreme Court Puts November Judgment On Hold, Orders Fresh Survey; Next Hearing On January 21

Google Pixel 9a Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart: Buy It Under Rs.29,000 During Year-End-Sale, Check Last Date Here

Saali Mohabbat – Find Everything About the New Thriller Movie on ZEE5!

WATCH: Food Or Bribe? Donald Trump’s Shocking Question To Reporters During Zelenskyy Meet Leaves Journalists Stunned

Suspense, Action and Unlimited Drama: Raktabeej 2 on ZEE5 A Must Watch Movie For Thrill Lovers

Will Putin Face the Biggest Downfall of His Life in 2026? Baba Vanga’s Prophecy Sparks World War III Fears

The Bengal Files on ZEE5: A Masterclass in Acting and Emotion

One Year, 3 World Cups: How Indian Women In Sports Stamped Authority At The Global Level

Palghar Police Officer Manjusha Shirsat Wins Bronze at West India Classic Powerlifting Championship 2025 – World News Network

Funeral Feast Turns Frightening: ‘Raita’ Made From Milk Of Dog-Bitten Buffalo Sparks Alert In UP Village; Nearly 200 Residents Get Rabies Shots

Aravalli Ranges Case Explained: Supreme Court Puts November Judgment On Hold, Orders Fresh Survey; Next Hearing On January 21

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aravalli Ranges Case Explained: Supreme Court Puts November Judgment On Hold, Orders Fresh Survey; Next Hearing On January 21

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aravalli Ranges Case Explained: Supreme Court Puts November Judgment On Hold, Orders Fresh Survey; Next Hearing On January 21
Aravalli Ranges Case Explained: Supreme Court Puts November Judgment On Hold, Orders Fresh Survey; Next Hearing On January 21
Aravalli Ranges Case Explained: Supreme Court Puts November Judgment On Hold, Orders Fresh Survey; Next Hearing On January 21
Aravalli Ranges Case Explained: Supreme Court Puts November Judgment On Hold, Orders Fresh Survey; Next Hearing On January 21

QUICK LINKS