Aravalli Ranges Case Explained: Supreme Court Puts November Judgment On Hold, Orders Fresh Survey; Next Hearing On January 21

Supreme Court Revisits Controversial Aravalli Definition Under CJI Surya Kant

The Supreme Court on Monday made a decisive move in the case of Aravalli, keeping its November 2025 verdict in abeyance and instructing a new scientific examination of the Aravalli mountain range. The matter was heard by a vacation Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, after the Bench took suo motu cognisance of concerns regarding the newly approved definition of the Aravalli hills.

Background: November Aravalli Order And Mining Ban

The case, formally titled In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues, arose from the November 20 order passed by the court. The order had accepted a standard Aravalli definition and imposed a temporary prohibition on granting new mining leases in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Under that definition, an “Aravalli Hill” is any topography in designated districts that is 100 metres or higher above local relief, whereas an “Aravalli Range” is a group of two or more hills located within 500 metres of each other.

Aravalli Definition: Environmental Concerns

The criteria sparked strong criticism from environmentalists and opposition leaders, who pointed out that the 100-metre threshold could place large ecologically sensitive areas into the ‘non-Aravalli’ category, potentially exposing them to mining and construction activities.

Court Observations on Aravalli Mining Risks

During Monday’s hearing, CJI Surya Kant highlighted the risk of unregulated mining in areas falling outside the revised Aravalli definition. The Chief Justice noted the need for a detailed identification of areas that have effectively become ‘non-Aravalli’ before any final decisions can be taken.

November Aravalli Decree Held In Abeyance

The Supreme Court directed that its November 2025 Aravalli judgment be kept in abeyance. The Bench also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to carry out a comprehensive survey and scientific study of the Aravalli range.

Centre’s Stand And Role Of The Aravalli States

The Solicitor General, representing the Centre, informed the court that the government was ready to comply with any decision of the Supreme Court. He further stated that the four Aravalli States have been asked to refrain from taking any irreversible steps in the meantime.

Action Plan For Aravalli Protection

The Supreme Court scheduled a fresh hearing on January 21. It also reaffirmed that its earlier direction to prepare a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) through public consultations remains valid.

With the November order on hold and a new review underway, the future framework for protecting the ecologically critical Aravalli range remains under close judicial scrutiny.

(With Inputs From ANI)