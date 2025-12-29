Bengaluru Horror: Husband Strangles Wife After ‘Spiked Beer’ Attempt Fails – ‘Roopa’ Tattoo Adds Chilling Twist to Shocking Murder Case

A horrible case of planned murder came to light in Bengaluru when a techie strangled his wife to death, who discovered his extramarital affair through a tattoo. The accused has been identified as Vinay Kumar, 33, who strangled Ashwini D, 29, in their home after his earlier attempt to overdose his wife using sleeping pills failed.

According to reports, Kumar is an engineer and married Ashwini in 2018, who was a classmate of his younger sister. The two had met at a family wedding, the marriage started to spiral when Kumar recently returned home with a “Roopa” tattoo inked on his right forearm. Public prosecutor Satyavati HR said that Kumar had carefully planned the murder, as he brought cans of beer and a strip of sleeping tablets while he was returning home on April 16, 2021.

On the night of the murder, Vinay mixed the sleeping tablets with beer with the intention that the overdose would kill her. However, she was alive the next morning, and he strangled her to death using her dupatta. “Afterwards, he stepped out of the house and raised the alarm, claiming his wife was lying motionless,” Satyavati further added.

The court sentenced Vijay

The court convicted Vijay for murder and handed him a life sentence. The prosecution said that Vinay feared that his wife might take legal or personal action against him due to which he ended her life. The court documents noted that, “What began as a tattoo of ‘another woman’ on the husband’s forearm ended in the murder of his wife.”

According to reports, Ashwini had confronted Vinay about the tattoo “Roopa” and asked about the identity of the woman, which led to the revelation of his extramarital affair and strained their marriage.

Kumar cunningly had tried to frame this murder as a natural death, he even helped her transport to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Later, the autopsies revealed strangulation as the cause of death. Evidence such as CCTV footage from the medicine shop that showed Kumar buying the strip of tablets, and testimonies from the alcohol shop cashier helped seal the conviction.

