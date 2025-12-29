Funeral Feast Turns Frightening: ‘Raita’ Made From Milk Of Dog-Bitten Buffalo Sparks Alert In UP Village; Nearly 200 Residents Get Rabies Shots

Rabies scare In UP: Nearly 200 residents of Piprauli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district were administered anti-rabies vaccines as a precaution after learning that a dish served at a funeral had been prepared using milk from a buffalo later suspected to have rabies. The incident triggered anxiety in the village after the animal, reportedly bitten by a dog days earlier, died soon after the funeral.

Funeral Meal Linked To Dog-Bitten Buffalo

Villagers said a funeral ceremony was held on December 23, during which raita, a curd-based dish, was served. Concerns arose when it emerged that the milk used had come from a buffalo that had been attacked by a dog and subsequently fell ill.

The buffalo died on December 26, sparking fears of possible infection and prompting residents to seek medical advice.

Health Officials Assure Safety, Monitor Situation

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rameshwar Mishra said the health department was alerted to the incident and immediately advised precautionary vaccination. “While boiling milk generally eliminates the risk of rabies transmission, we chose to vaccinate everyone with doubts as a preventive step,” he said.

Vaccinations were carried out at the Ujhani Community Health Centre, which remained open over the weekend to accommodate villagers. Health officials confirmed that no illness has been reported so far and the situation remains under control.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the village to prevent the spread of rumours or unnecessary panic. A local resident said people opted for vaccination purely out of caution after learning that the raita had been made from the same buffalo’s milk.

