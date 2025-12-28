Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’

Jerrssis Wadia made a real splash in the Big Bash League, turning heads with a wild batting display for the Adelaide Strikers against the Brisbane Heat at The Gabba on December 27.

At just 24, and only in his second BBL game, he walked out under pressure and hammered 34 runs off just 16 balls. He really lit things up in the 15th over, smashing three sixes in a row and then a boundary off Jack Wildermuth. Suddenly, the whole mood of the game shifted. The crowd went nuts.

Who is Jerrssis Wadia?

Wadia’s story starts in India. Born December 3, 2001, he played junior cricket for Baroda before moving to Australia. His family’s still in Mumbai, but he grew up trying to make it in a new country. He’s a left-handed batter and bowls left-arm orthodox spin. He joined the Strikers’ U19 program, but then Covid hit and everything stalled.

Once borders opened, he got back to Adelaide and started grinding in South Australian Premier Cricket, working his way up through clubs like Adelaide, East Torrens, and Tea Tree Gully. He kept putting up numbers, waiting for his shot at the big time.

Monstrous striking from Jerrssis Wadia in his second ever Big Bash game pic.twitter.com/yqDdYBNWxv — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) December 28, 2025

Jerrssis Wadia lights up BBL 2025

That shot finally came in the 2025–26 season, when the Strikers called him up as a local replacement for Alex Carey, who’s off playing in the Ashes. Wadia’s debut against the Melbourne Stars was quiet—seven runs before Haris Rauf got him out.

But against Brisbane, he looked like a different player. Chasing 180, he brought energy, confidence, and no fear at all. He started smashing the ball to all corners, changing the pace of the chase.

The Strikers fell just short, losing by seven runs, but Wadia made sure everyone noticed him.

He might have stumbled in his first match just seven runs from nine balls and two tough overs with the ball, giving up 20 but he didn’t let that hold him back.

According to Cricket Australia, Wadia’s already racked up 680 runs at an average of 56.67, with a top score of 123, and he’s picked up 19 wickets in the South Australian Premier League. Honestly, it feels like he’s just getting started.

