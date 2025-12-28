LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’

Indian-born batter Jerrssis Wadia impressed in the Big Bash League with a fearless 34 off 16 balls for Adelaide Strikers against Brisbane Heat. The 24-year-old left-hander, playing just his second BBL match, showcased explosive hitting and underlined his rise from club cricket to the big stage.

Jerrssis Wadia (PHOTO: X)
Jerrssis Wadia (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 28, 2025 18:43:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’

Jerrssis Wadia made a real splash in the Big Bash League, turning heads with a wild batting display for the Adelaide Strikers against the Brisbane Heat at The Gabba on December 27.

You Might Be Interested In

At just 24, and only in his second BBL game, he walked out under pressure and hammered 34 runs off just 16 balls. He really lit things up in the 15th over, smashing three sixes in a row and then a boundary off Jack Wildermuth. Suddenly, the whole mood of the game shifted. The crowd went nuts.

Who is Jerrssis Wadia? 

Wadia’s story starts in India. Born December 3, 2001, he played junior cricket for Baroda before moving to Australia. His family’s still in Mumbai, but he grew up trying to make it in a new country. He’s a left-handed batter and bowls left-arm orthodox spin. He joined the Strikers’ U19 program, but then Covid hit and everything stalled.

You Might Be Interested In

Once borders opened, he got back to Adelaide and started grinding in South Australian Premier Cricket, working his way up through clubs like Adelaide, East Torrens, and Tea Tree Gully. He kept putting up numbers, waiting for his shot at the big time.

Jerrssis Wadia lights up BBL 2025

That shot finally came in the 2025–26 season, when the Strikers called him up as a local replacement for Alex Carey, who’s off playing in the Ashes. Wadia’s debut against the Melbourne Stars was quiet—seven runs before Haris Rauf got him out.

But against Brisbane, he looked like a different player. Chasing 180, he brought energy, confidence, and no fear at all. He started smashing the ball to all corners, changing the pace of the chase.

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’

The Strikers fell just short, losing by seven runs, but Wadia made sure everyone noticed him.

He might have stumbled in his first match just seven runs from nine balls and two tough overs with the ball, giving up 20 but he didn’t let that hold him back.

According to Cricket Australia, Wadia’s already racked up 680 runs at an average of 56.67, with a top score of 123, and he’s picked up 19 wickets in the South Australian Premier League. Honestly, it feels like he’s just getting started.

ALSO READ: ‘This News Is Totally…’: BCCI Secretary Responds To Reports Of Board Approaching India Legend For Test Coaching Job

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 6:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bbl 2025Jerrssis Wadialatest cricket newslatest sports news

RELATED News

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios, Battle Of The Sexes: Date, Time, Rules, When And Where To watch – All You Need To Know

From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed

‘It Wasn’t Wickets For Me’: Brett Lee Reveals One Thing He Dedicated His Life To After Being Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame

What Is Indian-Origin Billionaire Jayshree Ullal’s Net Worth? Arista Networks CEO Earns 10 Times More Than Sundar Pichai

Pakistani Kabaddi Player, Who Represented Team India In Private Tournament Wearing Indian Jersey, Gets Banned Indefinitely

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’

How Did Brigitte Bardot Die? Legendary French Movie Icon, Who Abandoned Stardom For Animal Welfare, Passes Away At 91

Pak President’s BIG Revelation: Asif Ali Zardari Admits He Was Advised To Hide In Bunker During Op Sindoor, Here’s How He Reacted

Will iPhone 18 Feature Samsung’s Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

Myanmar Elections: Why It Is Called A ‘Sham’, What Is Next For Aung San Suu Kyi Amid The Military Coup, And When Results Will Be Announced | Everything Explained

More Nukes In Asia? Experts Say Japan ‘Possesses Enough Nuclear Fuel’ And Could Produce Nuclear Weapons By 2028 If ‘Political Will Exists’

Bajrang Dal Activists Assault Muslim Youths At Bareilly Birthday Party; Police Book Victims For Breach Of Peace, Sparks Criticism | Watch

Attention Vehicle Owners! Here’s How You Can Update Your Phone Number on Vahan & Sarathi Instantly, Follow These Easy Steps

Pakistani Kabaddi Player, Who Represented Team India In Private Tournament Wearing Indian Jersey, Gets Banned Indefinitely

Will BTS Visit India For Their 2026 World Tour? Kim Taehyung Drops A Major Hint, Desi Army Goes Crazy

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’
Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’
Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’
Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’

QUICK LINKS