Article 370 Six Year Anniversary: How Jammy & Kashmir Has Changed

August 5 marks six years since the abrogation of Article 370. On August 5, 2019, the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revoked Article 370, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi Government also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

What was Article 370?

Article 370 came into effect in 1952, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a lot of freedom, including having the state’s own constitution, flag, and the power to make laws except finance, defence, foreign affairs, and communication.

When and Why Was It Abrogated?

On August 5, 2019, the Government of India issued a Presidential Order to replace the 1954 special order of Jammu and Kashmir and made all the provisions of the Indian Constitution apply to the state.

Key Changes After Abrogation

Under Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory, and the central government made Ladakh a separate Union Territory.

It gave the state special rights to become a permanent resident.

It also allows non-residents to buy properties and get state benefits.

Increase in Investment and Development

After the removal of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has driven a lot of investments and local industry growth. Following the clause of non-residents to buy properties government has focused on improving the infrastructure of the state.

Public Opinion

Public opinion on Article 370 remains mixed. Some viewed this as a historic move by the Central Government, while others saw it as an obstacle. It was opposed by the Indian National Congress, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Trinamool Congress, and DMK. Even Pakistan condemned the move and described the move as illegal and a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

What Has Changed After Six Years?

The changes which we see are both positive and negative, on one hand government claims improved law and order, and then emerging attacks like the Phalagam attack increase the security concerns.