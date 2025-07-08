Asaduddin Owaisi Mocks ‘Absurd’ Nobel Peace Prize Nod For Donald Trump Backed By Netanyahu And Pakistani Army Chief

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has come down heavily on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir for their support to US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Asaduddin Owaisi calls nomination as “absurd”

Calling the act “absurd,” Asaduddin Owaisi maintained both leaders are the leaders of regimes that have largely been responsible for world instability and violence. “These are United States of Global Mischief. One kills innocents with Zionism, and another kills innocents with takfirism. Both are supported by the USA,” AIMIM leader Owaisi wrote in a post on X.

The comments follow Netanyahu personally presenting Trump with a letter nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize. The July 1 letter, which is published by Netanyahu’s office, commended Trump for his efforts in moving forward the Abraham Accords a set of diplomatic normalisation deals between Israel and a number of Arab states and for what Netanyahu called to as his “pivotal role” in advancing peace and security in the Middle East.

Benjamin Netanyahu praised Donald Trump’s commitment

President Donald Trump has shown strong commitment to advancing peace, security and stability across the globe,” the Israeli PM wrote. Netanyahu also attributed Trump with the recent US military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites during the June Iran-Israel conflict that codenamed Midnight Hammer, later led to a ceasefire.

Responding sharply, Asaduddin Owaisi condemned both Asim Munir and Netanyahu as hypocrites. “Munir is a key exporter of terrorism to India and Netanyahu is a fugitive of the International Criminal Court who has openly committed genocide of Palestinians.” he further added.

Owaisi also ridiculed Pakistan for supporting Trump’s Nobel nomination even before the US strike on Iran. Speaking on the recent trip by General Munir to Washington, Owaisi said, “Let’s ask Pakistanis whether they wanted Trump to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize because they had suggested it. Did Pakistan’s General have lunch with the US President over this? They have all been caught red-handed today.”

The Hyderabad MP was not holding back his attacks on Netanyahu either, calling him the “butcher of Palestinians”. He also accused him of “violent campaigns” in Gaza and the wider region with unrelenting US backing.

