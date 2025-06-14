Live Tv
Asaduddin Owaisi Seeks Urgent Evacuation Of 1,595 Indians Stranded In Iran, 183 Pilgrims In Iraq

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Telangana Chief Minister to urgently evacuate 1,595 Indian nationals stranded in Iran, including 140 medical students at Tehran University, and 183 Indian pilgrims stuck in Iraq. Owaisi has shared the details of the stranded individuals with the authorities and emphasized the need for immediate action.

Published By: Sofia Babu
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 01:40:38 IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President on Friday Asaduddin Owaisi has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Telangana Chief Minister, seeking urgent evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Iran and Iraq.

Approximately 1,595 Indian students, including 140 medical students at Tehran University, are currently stuck in Iran. Owaisi has shared details of the stranded individuals with the authorities, emphasizing the need for immediate evacuation.

In addition to the students in Iran, 183 Indian pilgrims are stranded in Iraq. Owaisi has requested the authorities to ensure their safe return to Telangana.

In a post on X, Owaisi said, “1,595 Indian students are stranded in Iran, including 140 medical students at Tehran University. Additionally, 183 Indian pilgrims are stuck in Iraq. I’ve contacted JS (PAI), Mr. Anand Prakash, and shared details of those stranded. Urgent evacuation is needed, S Jaishankar. I request Telangana CMO to ensure their safe return to Telangana.”

Airspace remains unavailable

Meanwhile, the airspace over Iran, Iraq and the surrounding areas remains unavailable, causing extended travel durations or delays amid tensions between Israel and Iran, said an advisory from IndiGo on Saturday.
In a post on X, IndiGo said, “Airspace over Iran and surrounding areas, continue to be unavailable. Certain flight paths may need adjustments, leading to extended travel durations or delays.”

“We recommend checking your flight status on our website or mobile app before leaving for the airport. Our teams remain committed and available to provide any assistance you may need. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to ensure a safe and seamless journey,” the post read.
On Friday, the airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and the neighbouring region impacted flight schedules in the country.

‘Pre-emptive operation’

The advisory came after Israel launched what it called a “pre-emptive operation” on Iran targeting the latter’s nuclear program on Friday. 

As tensions escalate in the region, the safety and swift repatriation of Indian citizens remain a top priority. Authorities are expected to act promptly, given the detailed information shared and the growing concerns of families back home. The situation also highlights the broader implications of regional conflicts on global mobility and the need for robust crisis response mechanisms.

As the geopolitical situation in the Middle East intensifies, families of those stranded anxiously await swift government intervention. With airspace restrictions complicating evacuation efforts, the plea by AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi underscores the urgency of coordinated diplomatic and logistical action. The coming days will be crucial in determining how swiftly and safely the stranded Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims, can be brought home.

(With ANI Inputs)

