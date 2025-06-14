Live Tv
Suspect In Minnesota Political Shootings Named: What We Know About Vance Boelter

Suspect In Minnesota Political Shootings Named: What We Know About Vance Boelter

Vance Luther Boelter, a 57-year-old former appointee to Minnesota’s Workforce Development Board, has been identified as the suspect in the targeted shootings of Democratic state lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman. Authorities discovered a manifesto in his vehicle listing several top Democratic figures, including Governor Tim Walz and Representative Ilhan Omar, along with abortion providers.

June 15, 2025 00:57:12 IST

Minnesota authorities have identified Vance Luther Boelter, 57, as the prime suspect in the targeted shootings of two Democratic state lawmakers, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate President John Hoffman. The alarming incident has triggered a statewide security response and heightened political tensions across Minnesota.

Boelter was named in multiple media reports, including the New York Post, as the man allegedly behind the politically charged attacks that took place late Thursday night. While details of the shootings remain under investigation, police believe they were not random, but instead deliberate and ideologically motivated.

Boelter, a long-time Minnesota resident, is no stranger to politics. He was appointed in 2019 to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board by Governor Tim Walz and had earlier served on the Governor’s Workforce Development Council in 2016, under then-Governor Mark Dayton. His past affiliations with state government make the case particularly chilling, as it suggests an insider-turned-antagonist scenario.

What Authorities Found in Boelter’s Car

In a press conference, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley revealed the discovery of a disturbing “manifesto” inside Boelter’s vehicle. The document reportedly included a hit list of lawmakers and public figures, primarily high-profile Democrats.

“When we did a search of the vehicle, we did find a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials,” Bruley said. “We immediately made alerts to the state to provide security wherever necessary.”

According to ABC News, the manifesto included names such as Governor Tim Walz, Representative Ilhan Omar, Senator Tina Smith, and Attorney General Keith Ellison. The list also mentioned abortion providers and pro-abortion rights advocates, pointing to an extremist anti-government and anti-abortion ideology.

CNN reported that a Father’s Day card addressed to Boelter was also found, along with a bag filled with ammunition and flyers reading “No Kings,” hinting at a potential sovereign citizen or anti-authority belief system.

Governor Walz Urges Public to Stay Vigilant

In response to the ongoing manhunt and elevated threat level, Governor Tim Walz issued a public advisory on X “Out of an abundance of caution, my Department of Public Safety is recommending that people do not attend any political rallies today in Minnesota until the suspect is apprehended.”

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety echoed the call for caution: “Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota.”

Security has since been ramped up around the State Capitol and public offices, and additional protection has been extended to those named in the suspect’s manifesto.

Political Motives Under Investigation

While investigators have not yet confirmed a specific motive, the materials found in Boelter’s possession suggest he may have been driven by anti-government, anti-abortion, and anti-Democrat sentiments. Authorities are now working to determine whether Boelter acted alone or was part of a larger extremist network.

The FBI and federal law enforcement agencies have reportedly joined the investigation, especially in light of the politically sensitive nature of the attacks.

Who Is Vance Boelter?

Little is publicly known about Boelter’s recent activities. However, his prior political appointments raise questions about his ideological evolution. His former involvement in state workforce development efforts stands in stark contrast to the violence he now stands accused of perpetrating.

As of Saturday, Boelter remains at large, and a statewide manhunt is underway. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and report sightings immediately.

