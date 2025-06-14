‘No Kings’ Protests Erupt Nationwide As Thousands Rally Against Trump’s Leadership

In a sweeping show of dissent, protesters packed streets, parks, and public spaces across the United States on Saturday in coordinated “No Kings” demonstrations targeting President Donald Trump and his administration. The protests coincided with the Army’s 250th anniversary and a military parade in Washington, D.C., timed to align with Trump’s birthday.

Organized by the 50501 Movement symbolizing 50 states, 50 protests, one movement the demonstrations drew tens of thousands of participants. Protesters voiced concerns over what they called authoritarian governance, attacks on free speech, immigration policies, and the increasing deployment of military forces to quell civil dissent.

“No Kings” rallies were reported in nearly 2,000 locations nationwide, from major cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia to smaller communities. Though the epicenter of the protest movement was notably absent from Washington, D.C., where Trump was presiding over a military parade, the message of resistance resonated across the nation.

Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles Draw Massive Crowds

In Atlanta, a crowd quickly filled the 5,000-capacity area near the state Capitol. Thousands more gathered outside the barricades to hear speeches denouncing what they described as Trump’s erosion of democratic norms.

Philadelphia’s Love Park became a sea of flags and protest signs as marchers made their way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. “Whose streets? Our streets!” rang through the air as demonstrators carried signs like “Fight oligarchy” and “Deport the mini-Mussolinis.” A sing-along to a reworded version of “Y.M.C.A.” calling Trump a “con man” added a moment of levity to the serious gathering.

“Are you ready to fight back?” U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) shouted from the steps of the art museum. “Do you want a gangster state or do you want free speech in America?”

In Los Angeles, thousands gathered outside City Hall amid drum circles and Native American dance performances. Signs like “Protesting is not a crime” and “ICE out of LA” dotted the crowd, while one protester carried a Trump piñata wearing a crown and a sombrero.

Voices From Across America

In Charlotte, North Carolina, marchers chanted “No kings, no crowns, we will not bow down” as they paraded through the city. College student Jocelyn Abarca, 21, said the protest was her way of standing up against mass deportations and the recent deployment of the National Guard.

“If we don’t stop it now, it’s just going to keep getting worse,” she said.

In Florida, about 1,000 protesters gathered at the old Capitol in Tallahassee. Organizers emphasized non-violence, urging demonstrators to avoid conflict with counter-protesters and stay within legal bounds. A separate march was planned toward Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, prompting warnings from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the limits of peaceful protest.

National Guard Mobilized in Several States

In anticipation of unrest, Republican governors in Texas, Missouri, Virginia, and Nebraska ordered National Guard troops to support local law enforcement. “There will be zero tolerance for violence or destruction,” said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Missouri’s Gov. Mike Kehoe vowed a “proactive approach” to maintain public order.

Democratic governors, including Washington’s Bob Ferguson, urged calm while reiterating the right to protest. “Peaceful resistance is essential to our democracy,” Ferguson posted on social media, warning against giving the federal government a reason to deploy troops.

A Movement Rooted in Resistance

The “No Kings” movement traces its name to its opposition to what organizers describe as Trump’s monarchical tendencies and authoritarian leadership. The protests follow a week of federal immigration raids and Trump’s controversial move to deploy Marines and National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

“We carry dreams, not danger,” read one sign in L.A., reflecting the sentiment of many demonstrators who say they are standing up not just against Trump but for the values they believe America represents democracy, diversity, and dignity.

As chants echoed from coast to coast, the “No Kings” movement made its mark as one of the most widespread and organized protests of Trump’s return to power a warning from the streets that many Americans still believe in the power of the people.

