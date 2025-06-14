Minnesota Lawmaker Killed: Timeline Of Escalating Political Violence In The US

Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, were shot and killed early Saturday morning in what Governor Tim Walz described as a “politically-motivated assassination.” Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Walz confirmed that the attack also targeted State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, both of whom were shot multiple times.

“The Hoffmans are out of surgery at this time and receiving care, and we are cautiously, optimally optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt,” the governor stated.

Both Hortman and Hoffman were members of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party. Here is the timeline of growing political violence in the US:

Governor’s Residence Set Ablaze in Pennsylvania

Just a day later, on April 13, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro revealed that an arsonist set fire to the official Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg, prompting an emergency evacuation of his family in the early morning hours. Hours before the fire, Shapiro—who is Jewish—had shared a photograph of his family’s Passover Seder table from inside the mansion.

Authorities reported that the Shapiro family was in a different part of the house and escaped unharmed.

Tesla Facilities Under Attack Amid Political Appointment

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla, has increasingly become a target since former President Donald Trump appointed Musk to lead a major government spending review. In recent months, multiple Tesla Cybertrucks have been torched, and bullets and Molotov cocktails have been hurled at Tesla showrooms across the country.

Assassination Attempts on Donald Trump

In July, during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump was grazed on the ear by a bullet fired in a hail of gunfire that killed one of his supporters and seriously injured two others before police shot and killed the gunman.

Just two months later in September, another man armed with a rifle was apprehended by Secret Service agents while hiding in shrubbery near Trump’s golf course in Florida. Authorities said he was allegedly plotting another assassination attempt.

New Mexico GOP Headquarters Set on Fire

In March, the New Mexico Republican Party’s headquarters suffered fire damage to its entryway in an incident that authorities classified as arson. Investigators found incendiary materials at the scene, and the building had been spray-painted with the message “ICE=KKK”—a reference to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gunfire at Arizona Democratic Office

A Democratic National Committee office in Arizona came under attack last fall when BB pellets and gunfire struck its glass door and windows in three separate incidents. Authorities later arrested a man who was found to have stockpiled more than 120 firearms and over 250,000 rounds of ammunition in his home.

Hammer Attack on Paul Pelosi

In 2022, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer by a man who broke into their San Francisco residence. During his trial, the assailant testified that he had intended to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and was motivated by a belief that he needed to combat what he saw as widespread government corruption.

Louisville Mayoral Candidate Survives Shooting Attempt

On February 14, 2022, then-mayoral candidate and current Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, a Democrat, narrowly escaped a shooting at his campaign office. A bullet grazed his sweater, but he was otherwise unharmed. The assailant was later convicted and sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison.

Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021

In a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, extremist groups stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Following his return to the White House, Donald Trump issued a sweeping clemency order for all 1,500-plus individuals charged in connection with the insurrection.

Foiled Kidnapping Plot Against Michigan Governor

In 2020, federal and state authorities thwarted a kidnapping plot targeting Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home. The suspects, part of an anti-government extremist group, planned to ignite a civil war. Two men identified as leaders of the plot were convicted of conspiracy in 2022.

GOP Lawmakers Targeted at Baseball Practice

In 2017, an armed attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game in northern Virginia. U.S. Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana was critically wounded. The gunman, who was shot and killed by police, was reportedly motivated by deep-seated rage against Trump and Republican legislators.

