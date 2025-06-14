Who Are Democratic Lawmakers John Hoffman And Melissa Hortman Shot In Targeted Attack?

Two Minnesota state legislators, Senator John Hoffman and Representative Melissa Hortman, were shot overnight in separate incidents at their homes. Both lawmakers are members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) party. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, but limited details are currently available.

John Hoffman, Melissa Hortman Shooting: Manhunt Underway

The shootings took place in suburban areas within the Minneapolis metropolitan region — specifically in Champlin and Brooklyn Park. Governor Tim Walz addressed the situation early Saturday morning, stating he was briefed on the “ongoing situation” in these communities. A press conference is scheduled for Saturday to provide further updates.

Local police described the suspect as a white male with brown hair, last seen wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants. A shelter-in-place order was issued at 5:30 a.m., covering a three-mile radius around Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park. Residents have been urged to avoid confrontation and call 911 immediately if they spot the individual.

John Hoffman, Melissa Hortman Shooting: Emergency Alert Issued

Brooklyn Park Police emphasized caution in an emergency alert, “Do not answer door unless two officers approach together. Call 911 to verify officer identity first.”

Governor Walz also confirmed activation of the State Emergency Operations Center and assured that state resources are fully supporting local law enforcement efforts, “Local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them. We are monitoring the situation closely and will share more information soon.”

This alarming episode comes amid a broader trend of increased political violence in the United States. While incidents such as these have become more frequent, a University of Chicago survey indicates that the vast majority of Americans do not support such violence.

Who is Melissa Hortman?

Melissa Hortman is a seasoned American politician serving in the Minnesota House of Representatives, representing District 34B in the northern Twin Cities metro area. A DFL member, she served as Speaker of the House from 2019 to 2025 and currently leads the DFL caucus. Known for her advocacy on clean energy and environmental policies, Hortman resides in Brooklyn Park with her husband, Mark, and their two children.

Who is John A. Hoffman?

Born January 17, 1965, John Hoffman represents District 34 in the Minnesota Senate, covering parts of Anoka and Hennepin Counties within the Twin Cities metro area. A member of the DFL party, Hoffman and his spouse were shot at their home on June 14, 2025, marking the day of the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.

Before his election to the Senate in 2012, Hoffman served on the Anoka-Hennepin School District Board starting in 2005. He also contributed at the federal level as a member of the Federal Interagency Coordinating Council, advising Cabinet members on early childhood health care needs, particularly for children with special requirements.

Hoffman defeated incumbent Benjamin Kruse in 2012 and was subsequently reelected in 2016, 2020, and 2022. He served as minority whip from 2017 to 2020 and currently chairs the Senate Human Services Committee.

