Minnesota Lawmakers John Hoffman, Melissa Hortman, Their Spouses Shot In Brooklyn Park By Armed Man Posing As Police Officer

Two Minnesota state legislators—Senator John Hoffman and Representative Melissa Hortman—along with their spouses, were shot overnight by an individual impersonating a police officer, according to a FOX 9 report.

The shootings occurred in the cities of Champlin and Brooklyn Park, sources told FOX 9 reporter Karen Scullin. Both Hoffman and Hortman are Democrats: Hortman represents District 34B and lives in Brooklyn Park, while Hoffman represents Senate District 34 from Champlin.

Authorities responded with a shelter-in-place order issued at 5:30 a.m. by the Brooklyn Park Police Department. The alert covers a three-mile radius surrounding the Edinburgh Golf Course, an area considered at risk due to the ongoing search for the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with brown hair, wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants. Officials suspect he may be impersonating law enforcement.

Residents within the affected area are urged not to approach the suspect if spotted. The police advise people to call 911 immediately rather than confronting the individual. Additionally, authorities warn residents not to open their doors to any lone officer unless accompanied by a second officer or unless they have verified the officer’s identity by calling 911.

Within the shelter-in-place zone, there is an active police scene on Windsor Terrace North, approximately 2.5 miles from Edinburgh Golf Course. Another active scene is underway roughly seven miles away on 109th Place in Champlin.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, with Brooklyn Park police serving as the lead agency.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a statement this morning, “I’ve been briefed this morning on an ongoing situation involving targeted shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene. We will share more information soon.”

Mounds View Mayor Zach Lindstrom also commented, “I’m just learning of the events that took place last night due to getting a safety alert for elected officials. I never thought we’d be here. My prayers are with the Hortman, and Hoffman families. I hope everyone comes out of this ok. I cannot emphasize enough that this is not ok. Any type of violence against elected officials is not ok. Any type of violence against other people is not ok. My understanding is that its someone cos-playing as a officer and they haven’t been caught. For those going out to protest today please do it safely and if something looks off say something we do not need anyone else to get hurt.”

The emergency alert sent to residents in the Minneapolis area reads, “BKP PD issuing shelter in place order in 3 mile radius of Edinburgh Golf Course for emergent event. Police are looking for a suspect in multiple targeted shootings who is armed and dangerous. Suspect is white male, brown hair, wearing black body armor over blue shirt and blue pants and may misrepresent himself as law enforcement. Do not approach. Call 911.”

