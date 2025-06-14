Live Tv
Israeli Drone Targets Refinery in Iran's South Pars Gas Field, Reports Say

Israeli Drone Targets Refinery in Iran’s South Pars Gas Field, Reports Say

Semi-official Iranian news agencies report an Israeli drone strike on a refinery in the South Pars gas field, marking a potential first attack on Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 22:09:39 IST

An Israeli drone struck a refinery in Phase 14 of Iran’s South Pars gas field on Saturday, The Associated Press reported, citing the semi-official Iranian news agencies Fars and Tasnim.

Iranian News Agencies Report Attack on Key Energy Infrastructure

If verified, this incident would be the first reported Israeli attack on Iran’s oil and natural gas industry, a significant escalation amid the ongoing conflict.

South Pars: A Shared Strategic Asset 

The South Pars gas field, one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves, extends beneath the Persian Gulf and is shared between Iran and Qatar, per the AP report. The field is critical to Iran’s energy exports and economic stability.

Israeli strikes have targeted Iranian military and nuclear sites since Friday, but this is the first time a civilian energy facility has reportedly come under attack.

Israel has not immediately acknowledged the drone strike. The refinery and other critical infrastructure in the region are protected by air defense systems, which Israeli forces have been targeting during their recent operations.

Regional Tensions Escalate Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

The reported attack follows a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military sites and nuclear facilities, which have dramatically escalated tensions in the Middle East.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Nuclear Talks ‘Will Not Take Place’ After Israeli Strikes On Tehran, Says Oman

