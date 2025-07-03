Assam: Caretaker And Wife Arrested In Shocking Murder Of Elderly Woman In Guwahati

A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a locked room in Guwahati’s Kharghuli locality on Wednesday morning, triggering concerns of foul play. The elderly lady aged 71 years was survived by a caretaker along with his wife.

According to ADCP (Central) Sambhavi Mitra, the city police received information about the murder around 6 AM. The elderly woman, who had been living alone since the death of her husband in 2001 and had no children, was found dead on her bed with injuries on her neck caused by a knife. The primary suspects were her live-in caretaker and his wife, who were staying in an adjacent room on the same premises.

Speaking to media, Sambhavi Mitra said, “we go the information in early morning that the victim was found dead. Our OC and local police went to the spot and found that she was leaving alone with her caretaker and his wife.”

As per police sources, Ratul had confession upon interrogation. Police sources revelead that he had entered the house through a back entrance that lacked a proper door and roof during the night and found the woman asleep and allegedly killer her by slitting her throat with a knife around midnight.

Following standard procedure, the police’s Forensic Science team, CID, and Dog Squad were deployed to the scene. During the investigation, a fresh wound was noticed on the hand of the caretaker, Ratul Das, which raised suspicion.

After the murder, he disposed of the knife in a nearby jungle and threw his bloodstained clothes into a drain.

He then returned to his room and informed his wife about the murder. The couple later planned to cover up the crime. The next morning, Ratul’s wife called the deceased woman’s brothers and claimed that the door was open from the inside and someone from outside must have committed the murder. They also called neighbours to stage a scene before informing the police.

During questioning, both Ratul and his wife confessed to their involvement in the crime.

