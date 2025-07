Assam: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Illegal Entry

Eight Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested at New Bongaigaon station on Tuesday, July 22. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested illegal Bangladeshis by running a campaign.

The names of the accused are as follows:

1. Babu Sheikh age 18 yrs

s/o Jamal Sheik

Village Diarmanikchak

Ps Gadagari Dist Rajshahi ,

Bangladesh

2. Ashraful Haque age 19 yrs s/o Aniqul Ali

Village Diarmanikchak

PS Gadagari Dist Rajshahi , Bangladesh

3. Alamin Ali age 19 yrs

s/o Md Mustafa kamal

Vill & PS Chapai Nawabganj Dist Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

4.Mamun Sheikh age 19 yrs s/o Anarul Haque Village Diarmanikchak. PS Gadagari Dist Rajshahi, Bangladesh

5. Muhmmad Ali age 27 yrs s/o Sahidur Raman Village Bariupara PS Gadagari Dist Rajshahi, Bangladesh

6. Md Ruhul Amin age 23 yrs s/o Mukleswar Rahman Village Gogram PS Gadagari Dist Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

7.Musharaf Ali age 20 yrs s/o Abdul Hannan

Village Diarmanikchak PS Gadagari Dist Rajshahi Bangladesh

8.Asarul Haque age 19 yrs s/o Lt Rahim Badsha Village Diarmanikchak PS Gadagari Dist Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

The detentions took place while an ongoing investigation was underway against previously identified illegal entrants in the area. According to police sources, the individuals were intercepted based on suspicious movement and lack of valid travel documents.

Security agencies are also probing the possible involvement of human trafficking networks facilitating illegal cross-border movement. Coordination with border authorities in Meghalaya is underway to trace the infiltration route. The GRP has heightened surveillance across key railway stations in the region in response to recurring cases of illegal entry.

ALSO READ: Bangladeshi National Arrested: How Abdul Faked His Identity As ‘Neha’ To Live Illegally In India