Bangladeshi National Arrested: How Abdul Faked His Identity As ‘Neha’ To Live Illegally In India

Neha Kinnar was widely known in the Bhopal’s Budhwara locality and had lived in many houses , according to an India Today TV report. As per the report, Neha’s real identity, a Bangladeshi man Abdul Kalam was revealed when the Bhopal police arrested him. According to the report, Abdul had lived for least eight years under the guise of a transgender woman in India. According to the report, he had resided for nearly three decades in India. The report reveals that Bhopal police officials discovered that Abdul had carefully constructed a false identity as an Indian citizen, having forged documents including an Aadhaar card, voter ID, and even a passport.

When 27 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Kerala for illegal stay

Such crackdowns on illegal immigration have been done earlier as well. In Kerala, Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena had launched Operation Clean where 27 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended for working illegally and staying in Kochi, Kerala. Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had joined the Ernakulam Rural Police in this joint operation and it focussed on the North Paravur area in the Ernakulam district. The arrested individuals concealed their identity as migrant workers from West Bengal and had been working in various locations across the region.

The arrested individuals were subjected to a detailed interrogation and police authorities focussed on uncovering the network that facilitated their illegal stay and work in India. Police officials had also raised concerns about the misuse of migration routes from neighbouring states like West Bengal. Two Bangladeshi women, Kobitiba (22) and Rubina Sheikh (19), were also arrested while allegedly crossing the border into India via West Bengal and travelled to Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, they managed to acquire Aadhaar cards with the help of an agent.

