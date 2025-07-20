LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
Live TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
Home > India > Bangladeshi National Arrested: How Abdul Faked His Identity As ‘Neha’ To Live Illegally In India

Bangladeshi National Arrested: How Abdul Faked His Identity As ‘Neha’ To Live Illegally In India

Bhopal police has arrested a Bangladeshi national, Abdul Kalam, who was living in India as 'Neha'.

Handcuffs representative image (Photo credit- NicePNG)
Handcuffs representative image (Photo credit- NicePNG)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 01:49:15 IST

Neha Kinnar was widely known in the Bhopal’s Budhwara locality and had lived in many houses , according to an India Today TV report. As per the report, Neha’s real identity, a Bangladeshi man Abdul Kalam was revealed when the Bhopal police arrested him. According to the report, Abdul had lived for least eight years under the guise of a transgender woman in India. According to the report, he had resided for nearly three decades in India. The report reveals that Bhopal police officials discovered that Abdul had carefully constructed a false identity as an Indian citizen, having forged documents including an Aadhaar card, voter ID, and even a passport.

When 27 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Kerala for illegal stay

Such crackdowns on illegal immigration have been done earlier as well. In Kerala, Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena had launched Operation Clean where 27 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended for working illegally and staying in Kochi, Kerala. Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had joined the Ernakulam Rural Police in this joint operation and it focussed on the North Paravur area in the Ernakulam district. The arrested individuals concealed their identity as migrant workers from West Bengal and had been working in various locations across the region. 

The arrested individuals were subjected to a detailed interrogation and police authorities focussed on uncovering the network that facilitated their illegal stay and work in India. Police officials had also raised concerns about the misuse of migration routes from neighbouring states like West Bengal. Two Bangladeshi women, Kobitiba (22) and Rubina Sheikh (19), were also arrested while allegedly crossing the border into India via West Bengal and travelled to Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, they managed to acquire Aadhaar cards with the help of an agent.

Also read: 21 Bangladeshi Arrested For Residing Illegally In Pune For A Decade

Tags: Bhopal Budhwara localityNeha KinnarNeha Kinnar arrested

More News

Bangladeshi National Arrested: How Abdul Faked His Identity As ‘Neha’ To Live Illegally In India
Experts Make Bullish Calls For Laxmi Dental, Vishal Mega Mart, KEI Industries This Week
Two Indians Killed, One Abducted In Niger Terrorist Attack: Indian Embassy In Niger
Stuntman SM Raju Death: Akshay Kumar Insures 650 Artists Amid Safety Debate and Legal Actions
Japan Heads to Polls in Key Test for PM Shigeru Ishiba – All You Need to Know
Perseids Meteor Shower 2025: Event Of Space Rocks Burning In Earth’s Atmosphere
Delhi Government To Modernize City Markets: CM Rekha Gupta Holds High-Level Meeting
Rahul Gandhi Asks PM Modi For Explanation About Trump’s ‘five jets shot down’ claims
Donald Trump Diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency-How serious Is This Condition?
Who Is Aneet Padda? Saiyaara’s Leading Lady And Ahaan Panday’s Co-Star Once Stole Hearts With A Cute Paytm AD
Bangladeshi National Arrested: How Abdul Faked His Identity As ‘Neha’ To Live Illegally In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bangladeshi National Arrested: How Abdul Faked His Identity As ‘Neha’ To Live Illegally In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bangladeshi National Arrested: How Abdul Faked His Identity As ‘Neha’ To Live Illegally In India
Bangladeshi National Arrested: How Abdul Faked His Identity As ‘Neha’ To Live Illegally In India
Bangladeshi National Arrested: How Abdul Faked His Identity As ‘Neha’ To Live Illegally In India
Bangladeshi National Arrested: How Abdul Faked His Identity As ‘Neha’ To Live Illegally In India

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?