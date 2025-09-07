LIVE TV
Home > India > Assam gearing up for Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebration

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 13:40:08 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 7 (ANI): Assam is gearing up to celebrate a year-long celebration of the birth centenary of the state’s cultural icon Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, to begin from Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the birth centenary celebration programme in Guwahati on September 13.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, “Just 1 day to go for the beginning of the birth centenary celebrations of our beloved Bhupen Da. His life and times are an example in itself. His love for Assam and Bharat is one to take inspiration from by all.”

The Assam Chief Minister also said, “From bestowing the Bharat Ratna to renaming the Dibrugarh Airport and issuing a commemorative coin, our Govt is honouring Bhupen Da like never before. Shri Samar Hazarika, Bhupen Da’s brother and noted singer, shares his thoughts on the #BhupenDaAt100 celebrations.”

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, popularly known as the “Bard of Brahmaputra” and “Sudhakantha” (the Nightingale), was one of the doyens of the Assamese cultural space.

Born on September 8, 1926, in Tinsukia district, Assam, he made an indelible mark as a musician, singer, composer, and poet.

On the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, year-long celebrations will commence from September 8, with an inaugural programme at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannoy Tirtha, Jalukbari, to be graced by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah.

Last week, Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting of the core committee for the yearlong celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

He directed all officials to ensure the grand success of the celebrations. During the meeting, the Chief Minister took note of the progress of various initiatives and programmes being planned to honour the life, works, and legacy of the music maestro.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that the centenary celebrations reflect Dr Hazarika’s immense contributions to Indian music, culture, and society.

The meeting also discussed the cultural events, publications, and outreach programmes to be organised across Assam, in Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai.

The meeting looked at the special focus of the celebrations to be laid on involving youth, artistes, and cultural organisations to spread Dr Hazarika’s timeless message of unity, peace, and harmony. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

