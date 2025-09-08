LIVE TV
Assam Governor recalls contributions of Bhupen Hazarika as birth centenary celebrations begin

Assam Governor recalls contributions of Bhupen Hazarika as birth centenary celebrations begin

Assam Governor recalls contributions of Bhupen Hazarika as birth centenary celebrations begin

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 23:58:09 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on the occasion of his birth centenary in Guwahati on Monday.

The ceremony marked the inauguration of the year-long centenary celebrations dedicated to honouring the life and legacy of the Bard of Brahmaputra.

In his address, the Governor described Dr Hazarika as the soul of Assam and a symbol of India’s cultural consciousness.

“The centenary celebration is not merely an event of remembrance, but a festival of inspiration, aimed at igniting the imagination of generations to come. This is a celebration of the soul of Assam, a tribute to a man whose voice echoed not only across our state but throughout the nation and the world.”

He lauded the efforts of the state government to commemorate the centenary year.

Reflecting on Assam’s legacy, the Governor highlighted the contributions of historical and literary figures such as Lachit Borphukan, Veer Chilarai, Dr. Banikanta Kakati, Ambikagiri Raichoudhury, Lakshminath Bezbaruah, Anandaram Baruah, who laid the foundation for Assam’s identity and intellectual spirit.

He said that in that proud tradition, Bhupen Hazarika emerged as a “precious gem”, who through his music, infused a new cultural awareness across India.

Quoting iconic songs like “Manuhe Manuhor Babe,” “Moi Eti Zazabor,” and “Dil Hoom Hoom Kore,” the Governor emphasised how Dr Hazarika’s music resonated with people from all walks of life articulating the struggles of workers, the hopes of the common man, and the shared humanity that binds all.

“Dr. Hazarika didn’t merely sing, he stirred the conscience of a nation. His music was a rallying cry against injustice and a bridge connecting communities, cultures, and generations,” the Governor said.

The Governor also reiterated the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed happiness and pride to be the Member of Parliament from the place where Bhupen Hazarika received his education.

“Dr Hazarika’s contribution during the Bangladesh Liberation War, his promotion of peace and unity in neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan, and his international recognition underscore his status as a global artiste and cultural ambassador. Dr Bhupen Hazarika was not just a cultural icon; he was a humanist, a visionary, and a voice for the voiceless,” said the Governor.

“Let us carry forward his message that art is not just for admiration, but a tool for transformation.” The Governor urged people to take inspiration from Dr. Hazarika’s life and work towards building a just, equitable, and compassionate society rooted in India’s rich cultural heritage. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

Assam Governor recalls contributions of Bhupen Hazarika as birth centenary celebrations begin

QUICK LINKS