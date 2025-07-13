Assam Man Celebrates Divorce By Bathing in 40 Litres Of Milk, Says I Am Free

In a bizarre turn of events, a man from Assam has ordered 40 litres of milk to bath in a symbolic fashion. The incident occured in the Nalbari district of Assam.

Manik Ali, a resident of Mukalmua in Assam’s Nalbari district, marked the end of his troubled marriage by staging a public display of liberation. Ali was seen pouring multiple buckets of milk over himself, proclaiming his “freedom” and relief from what he described as a turbulent relationship.

According to Ali, his wife had allegedly eloped twice in the past, each time with another man. For the sake of their daughter, Ali claimed he forgave her both times. However, when she left for a third time, he decided enough was enough and filed for divorce.

Speaking to media, Ali stated, “From today I am free. We got separately legally. She used to go away time and again. Today I felt relieved. She left me twice earlier.”