LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms
Live TV
TRENDING |
amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms
Home > India > Assam Man Celebrates Divorce By Bathing in 40 Litres Of Milk, Says I Am Free

Assam Man Celebrates Divorce By Bathing in 40 Litres Of Milk, Says I Am Free

Manik Ali, a man from the Assam's Nalbari district, ended his turbulent marriage by bathing in 40 litres of milk.

Manik Ali, an Assam native, bathing in milk.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 14:41:41 IST

In a bizarre turn of events, a man from Assam has ordered 40 litres of milk to bath in a symbolic fashion. The incident occured in the Nalbari district of Assam.

Manik Ali, a resident of Mukalmua in Assam’s Nalbari district, marked the end of his troubled marriage by staging a public display of liberation. Ali was seen pouring multiple buckets of milk over himself, proclaiming his “freedom” and relief from what he described as a turbulent relationship.

According to Ali, his wife had allegedly eloped twice in the past, each time with another man. For the sake of their daughter, Ali claimed he forgave her both times. However, when she left for a third time, he decided enough was enough and filed for divorce.

Speaking to media, Ali stated, “From today I am free. We got separately legally. She used to go away time and again. Today I felt relieved. She left me twice earlier.”

Tags: Assam Nalbari districtManik Ali marriage endedManika Ali Assam

More News

India To Begin Domestic Production Of Rare Earth Magnets Amid China’s Export Curbs
EC Finds Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh Citizens With Aadhar, Domicile, Ration Cards During SIR Exercise Of Voter Rolls
Naveen Patnaik, Congress Slam BJP Govt In Odisha Over Female Student Attempting Self Immolation Over Sexual Harassment
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, 100, Hospitalised After Complaints of Fatigue
KL Rahul Rips Into England Openers After On-Field Verbal Spat: ‘Everyone Knows Exactly What Was Going On’
Assam Man Celebrates Divorce By Bathing in 40 Litres Of Milk, Says I Am Free
Delhi Footpath Horror: Drunk Audi Driver Runs Over Five Sleeping People In Vasant Vihar, 8-Year-Old Girl Among Injured
Who Is Ujjwal Nikam? Prosecutor In 26/11 Mumbai Terror Case, Now Nominated To Rajya Sabha
FPI Momentum Grows Market In July, Tariff Fears Could Break The Streak
Inflation Outlook Cools: Union Bank Cuts FY26 Forecast In Step With RBI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?