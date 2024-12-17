Assam Rifles Seizes Foreign-Origin Cigarettes Worth Rs.1.1 Crore In Mizoram- Deets Inside!

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities, reinforcing the importance of collective action in maintaining law and order in the state.

In a major crackdown against smuggling, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, seized a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes in Mizoram on December 16, 2024.

The operation took place in the general area of Chhungte in Champhai district, where a total of 77 cases containing the illicit cigarettes were recovered. The seized goods are estimated to be worth approximately Rs. 1.1 crore, marking a significant blow to the illegal cigarette trade in the region.

Following the successful recovery, the entire consignment has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal proceedings. The authorities are now investigating the origin of the smuggled cigarettes and tracing the network responsible for the illicit shipment.

This operation highlights the continued vigilance of Assam Rifles and Customs officials in combating smuggling and protecting the borders of Mizoram. The seizure also underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb illegal trade activities in the region.

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities, reinforcing the importance of collective action in maintaining law and order in the state. Further details regarding the case are awaited as investigations proceed.