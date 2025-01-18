Assam: School Bus Falls Off Road; Claims 1 Life As 15 Others Sustain Injury

A devastating bus accident in Assam’s Dima Hasao district claimed the life of a young student and left at least 15 others injured on Saturday morning.

A devastating bus accident in Assam’s Dima Hasao district claimed the life of a young student and left at least 15 others injured on Saturday morning. The private bus was transporting 25 schoolchildren when it veered off the road and plunged into a field near a cement factory in the Umrangso area.

School Bus Falls Off Road

The bus was carrying students from three schools: Sacred Heart School, Saraswati Vidya Mandir, and Garampani High School. According to police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control at a sharp turn in the 19-Kilo area of Umrangso.

“The bus lost control at a sharp bend in the 19-Kilo area of Umrangso,” said Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar Jha.

Local residents quickly joined the police to rescue the trapped students. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, with two students reported to be in critical condition.

Fatalities and Injuries

Tragically, a 9-year-old girl, identified as Dalmir Rongpi, a Class 3 student at Sacred Heart School, lost her life. Her body was sent for a postmortem examination. Two critically injured students were transferred to Haji Abdul Memorial Hospital in Hojai for specialized treatment.

“A 9-year-old girl was declared dead by the doctors, while two others are critical. The rest had minor injuries and were released from the hospital,” Jha added.

Investigation Underway Into Bus Accident

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. While the immediate priority was to rescue and treat the injured, questions about safety measures for school transport have come to the forefront.

“We are investigating the cause of the accident, but the priority was to rescue the students,” Jha emphasized.

Family members of the injured students gathered at the hospital on Saturday morning, demanding accountability and stricter safety protocols for school transportation. There is growing anger and concern among parents about the risks their children face while commuting to school.

The school authorities have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.