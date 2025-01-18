Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Assam: School Bus Falls Off Road; Claims 1 Life As 15 Others Sustain Injury

A devastating bus accident in Assam’s Dima Hasao district claimed the life of a young student and left at least 15 others injured on Saturday morning.

Assam: School Bus Falls Off Road; Claims 1 Life As 15 Others Sustain Injury

A devastating bus accident in Assam’s Dima Hasao district claimed the life of a young student and left at least 15 others injured on Saturday morning. The private bus was transporting 25 schoolchildren when it veered off the road and plunged into a field near a cement factory in the Umrangso area.

School Bus Falls Off Road

The bus was carrying students from three schools: Sacred Heart School, Saraswati Vidya Mandir, and Garampani High School. According to police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control at a sharp turn in the 19-Kilo area of Umrangso.

“The bus lost control at a sharp bend in the 19-Kilo area of Umrangso,” said Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar Jha.

Local residents quickly joined the police to rescue the trapped students. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, with two students reported to be in critical condition.

Fatalities and Injuries

Tragically, a 9-year-old girl, identified as Dalmir Rongpi, a Class 3 student at Sacred Heart School, lost her life. Her body was sent for a postmortem examination. Two critically injured students were transferred to Haji Abdul Memorial Hospital in Hojai for specialized treatment.

“A 9-year-old girl was declared dead by the doctors, while two others are critical. The rest had minor injuries and were released from the hospital,” Jha added.

Investigation Underway Into Bus Accident

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. While the immediate priority was to rescue and treat the injured, questions about safety measures for school transport have come to the forefront.

“We are investigating the cause of the accident, but the priority was to rescue the students,” Jha emphasized.

Family members of the injured students gathered at the hospital on Saturday morning, demanding accountability and stricter safety protocols for school transportation. There is growing anger and concern among parents about the risks their children face while commuting to school.

The school authorities have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Also Read: BJP’s Delhi Manifesto Sparks Freebie Debate: Can Delhi Avoid The Financial Pitfalls Like Other States ?

Filed under

Assam School Bus

Advertisement

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was stabbed Repeatedly

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was...

Court Reserves Order On Delhi CM Atishi’s Defamation Case Appeal

Court Reserves Order On Delhi CM Atishi’s Defamation Case Appeal

RG Kar Case Verdict: Victim’s Father Bursts Into Tears After The Judgement, Check What He Say

RG Kar Case Verdict: Victim’s Father Bursts Into Tears After The Judgement, Check What He...

RG Kar Rape Verdict: What Is Capital Punishment?

RG Kar Rape Verdict: What Is Capital Punishment?

RG Kar Case Verdict: Convict Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence, Alleges IPS Officer’s Involvement

RG Kar Case Verdict: Convict Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence, Alleges IPS Officer’s Involvement

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was stabbed Repeatedly

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was

Viral | Saif Ali Khan Attacker Caught On CCTV Buying Mobile Phone Cover In Dadar

Viral | Saif Ali Khan Attacker Caught On CCTV Buying Mobile Phone Cover In Dadar

Saif Ali Khan Recovering After Attack: Health Insurance Details Leaked

Saif Ali Khan Recovering After Attack: Health Insurance Details Leaked

Saif Ali Khan Attacker Is Suspected To Flee The City, Investigation Underway

Saif Ali Khan Attacker Is Suspected To Flee The City, Investigation Underway

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox