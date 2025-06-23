Live Tv
Home > India > Assam: Transgenders To Be Recognised As Socially And Economically Backward

Assam: Transgenders To Be Recognised As Socially And Economically Backward

In a historic move, the Assam Cabinet has recognized the transgender community as a Socially and Educationally Backwards Class (SEBC), enabling access to education, jobs, and welfare schemes. Transgender ID cards will be issued to original inhabitants after verification.

Assam's first transgender judge Swati Bidhan Baruah
Assam's first transgender judge Swati Bidhan Baruah

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 19:11:13 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a landmark decision aimed at promoting inclusive governance and social equity, the Assam Cabinet on Sunday announced the recognition of the transgender community as a Socially and Educationally Backwards Class (SEBC).

The move marks a significant step towards the upliftment of marginalised gender identities and aligns with the spirit of the Supreme Court’s directives on social justice.

As part of this progressive policy, transgender persons who are original inhabitants of Assam will be eligible for official Transgender Identity Cards.

These cards will be issued following verification by the respective District Commissioners and are expected to facilitate access to education, government jobs, and state-run welfare schemes.

Speaking to TDG, Assam’s first transgender judge, Swati Bidhan Baruah, has appreciated the move. “It’s an appreciable step, the fight which we started to get the community to be recognised under that category of SAEBC is worth it,” added Baruah.

The decision is part of a broader roadmap unveiled by the state cabinet that aims to blend social equity, environmental conservation, and economic growth.

By formally acknowledging the challenges faced by the transgender community, the government aims to ensure their rightful place in Assam’s developmental journey.

Officials described the move as “historic” and “long overdue,” highlighting the state’s commitment to inclusive governance and human dignity.

Tags: latest assam newslatest india newstransgender community
