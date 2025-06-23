Live Tv
Home > India > Bharatanatyam Dancer Lata Pada Recalls The Tragic Day On 40th Anniversary Of Kanishka Bombing: I Am Still Awaiting Justice | NewsX Exclusive

Bharatanatyam Dancer Lata Pada Recalls The Tragic Day On 40th Anniversary Of Kanishka Bombing: I Am Still Awaiting Justice | NewsX Exclusive

On the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing, Lata Pada, who lost her family in the tragedy, says she’s still seeking justice. She urges Canada and India to act against Babbar Khalsa, the group behind the attack, demanding closure and accountability.

Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Lata Pada
Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Lata Pada

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 18:59:57 IST

On the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing—termed the Kanishka tragedy—famed Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Lata Pada, who lost her husband and two daughters in the incident, stated to News X that she is still seeking closure. “Not yet, I have not found any closure,” she replied, her tone firm yet determined.

“I’m still anticipating additional.” For fairness.” The bombing, planned by the Khalistani organization Babbar Khalsa, stands as one of the most lethal incidents of aviation terrorism before 9/11. 

Remembering the final discussion with her family prior to the tragedy, Lata stated, “It was merely an ordinary conversation,” she stated, adding, “I could never have envisioned that something like this would occur.” 

Years might have gone by, yet the sorrow still resonates. When inquired about the ongoing existence of Babbar Khalsa in places such as Canada, she made a clear request: “Indeed, Canadian officials must enforce stricter measures and respond more decisively.” “They need to strive to achieve justice for us.” 

Lata also called on the Indian government to exert more pressure on the matter. “I trust that the Indian government and the Prime Minister strive to achieve justice for us.”

He encountered Mark Carney and I’m optimistic.” While families grieve for those lost in the Atlantic skies, voices such as Lata Pada’s remind us that the scars of terror don’t fade with time—they are healed through truth, accountability, and justice that remain pending.

Tags: lata pada interviewlatest india newsnewsx exclusive
