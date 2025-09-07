LIVE TV
Assamese beneficiaries praise Central Govt schemes as PM-JAY & Jan Aushadhi provide affordable healthcare at GMCH

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 01:06:08 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 7 (ANI): Assamese people are appreciating the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP), Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and several other government schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they are receiving significant benefits from these Central government initiatives.

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is the largest government-run hospital in Northeast India. Every day, thousands of poor people in the region visit the hospital for better treatment.

Many people visit PM Jan Aushadhi Pharmacy to purchase medicines, where they can get discounts of 50-90 per cent on medicines.

Mukul Kumar Deka, PM Jan Aushadhi Pharmacy owner, said, “Under the Janaushadhi Pariyojana, people get medicines at a reasonable price. The prices here are 50 to 90 per cent less compared to private pharmacies. Many poor people come to GMCH for treatment. When they are prescribed medicines, they face a financial burden. This pharmacy is a big relief for them. During OPD hours, there is a huge rush. The stock is expected to sell out within a week or a maximum of 10 days. Every day, 100 to 200 families come here to get medicines. The government has provided this facility for poor people.”

Joba Pegu, an employee of Jan Aushadhi, said that discounts of up to 90 per cent are available here, and it provides huge relief to poor people.

A visiting beneficiary to the Jan Aushadhi Pharmacy said that costly medicines were not available.

“I would urge PM Modi to provide costly medicines,” he said.

Dr Devajit Choudhury, Superintendent of GMCH, said, “There are a lot of stores regarding procurement of medicines under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. We are one of the largest beneficiary providers for all patients under the PM JAY scheme at GMCH. PM-JAY has touched the lives of lakhs of people in the whole country. There is a criterion for getting the card. The card is given according to the National Food Census of 2015.”

“We are taking records of the 2015 National Food Security Act, and we are incorporating the names of those people on the website, and those who have a ration card can apply for the Ayushman card. The benefactors are selected and we give them benefits as per the package of the Central government. For different ailments, there are different packages,” he added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

