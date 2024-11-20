Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Constituencies In Phase 2

As Jharkhand prepares for the second phase of its assembly elections, key contenders include CM Hemant Soren, Babulal Marandi, and Kalpana Soren, with intense competition across critical constituencies.

As Jharkhand prepares to face the second phase of its assembly elections tomorrow, the state is witnessing an intense contest. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance is trying hard to cling on to power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with its allies are working hard to unseat the Hemant Soren-led government.

This is one of the 38 assembly seats going to the polls in this phase – CM Hemant Soren’s Barhait constituency. To take on Soren, the BJP has nominated Gamliyel Hembrom for Barhait.

Another significant contender in this round is Babulal Marandi of the BJP, who is contesting from the Dhanwar constituency. Marandi, a former leader of opposition in the last assembly, is also the state’s first Chief Minister when the state was formed in the year 2000. He will be challenged by Nizam Uddin Ansari from the JMM.

Kalpana Soren, wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is also in the fray. She is contesting the Gandey assembly seat against BJP candidate Muniya Devi. Kalpana Soren had won the by-election in Gandey earlier this year.

Full List Of Key Candidates For Phase 2 Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The key candidates for phase 2 of the Jharkhand polls on November 20 include Hemant Soren, who is contesting from Barhait, and Babulal Marandi, contesting from Dhanwar. Other notable candidates are Rabindra Nath Mahato from Nala, Bebi Devi from Dumri, and Hafizul Ansari from Madhupur. Deepika Pandey is running from Mahagama, while Dr. Irfan Ansari is contesting from Jamtara.

Badal Patralekh is standing for election from Jarmundi, and Randhir Singh is contesting from Sarath. Pradeep Yadav is vying for the Poreyahat seat, with Stephen Marandi running from Maheshpur. Basant Soren is contesting from Dumka, and Lois Marandi is standing for election in Jama.

Hemlal Murmu is contesting from Littipara, while Mathura Mahato is running from Tundi. Amar Bauri is vying for the Chandankiyari seat, and Kalpana Soren is contesting from Gande. AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahto is standing for election from Silli, while Sita Soren is contesting from Jamtara.

Lobin Hembrom is running for the Borio seat, Vinod Singh is vying for Bagodar, and Anup Singh is contesting from Bermo.

Key Constituencies For Phase 2 Of Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The key constituencies for phase 2 of the Jharkhand polls include Barhait, Dhanwar, Nala, Dumri, Madhupur, Mahagama, Jamtara, Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Maheshpur, Dumka, Jama, Littipara, Tundi, Chandankiyari, Gande, Silli, Jamtara, Borio, Bagodar, and Bermo.

