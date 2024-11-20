Jharkhand Polls 2024: What Is Sarna Dharma Code? A Push For Tribal Religious Identity

As Jharkhand enters the second phase of its Assembly polls, voters are not just choosing their leaders but also deciding on issues that resonate deeply with their cultural and religious identities. Among these is the growing demand for the recognition of Sarna Dharma—a distinct religious code for tribal communities. The Sarna Dharma Code, a key issue in the state elections, has been championed by several political parties in their manifestos, making it a focal point in the fight for tribal votes in Jharkhand.

The Demand for a Separate Religious Identity

Sarna Dharma refers to the faith practiced by many tribal communities who are nature worshippers, revering forests, rivers, and mountains as sacred. Currently, the Indian Census offers six recognized religion categories: Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism, and Jainism. Tribals who follow Sarna must either categorize themselves as “Others” or select one of the recognized religions, effectively erasing their distinct spiritual identity.

This demand isn’t new; tribal communities have been advocating for a separate Sarna religious code for decades. The movement gained traction during the Census 2011 preparations, but no concrete action was taken. In 2020, the Jharkhand Assembly passed a resolution asking the Union government to recognize Sarna Dharma, a resolution that has found renewed importance in the context of the 2024 elections.

Why Sarna Dharma Matters in the 2024 Jharkhand Polls

Jharkhand’s tribal population makes up over 26% of the state’s electorate, giving their concerns significant political weight. By including the Sarna Dharma Code in their manifestos, political parties are signaling their commitment to preserving tribal culture and identity. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been a vocal proponent of the Sarna Dharma Code, arguing that it embodies an ecological philosophy that the modern world can learn from—particularly in an era of climate crisis.

The Political Landscape: A Tribal Tug-of-War

The demand for a Sarna Dharma Code is not just a cultural issue; it has significant political implications. For the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, supporting this demand aligns with its broader narrative of tribal empowerment. Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought to woo tribal voters through development schemes but has remained non-committal on the Sarna Code issue.

As tribal voters head to polling booths, the promise of a Sarna Dharma Code serves as a litmus test for parties vying to prove their commitment to tribal welfare. The inclusion of the demand in party manifestos underscores the growing recognition of its electoral importance.

Sarna Dharma: A Faith Rooted in Ecology

Sarna followers see their faith as more than a belief system—it is a way of life deeply intertwined with the natural world. This ecological ethos sets it apart from mainstream religions and has even influenced landmark decisions, such as the 2013 Supreme Court ruling that upheld tribal rights over natural resources in Odisha’s Niyamgiri hills.

The Path Forward: Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its cultural and political significance, the Sarna Dharma Code faces challenges. Critics argue that recognizing a separate religious code could fragment India’s social fabric, while supporters counter that it is a necessary step toward acknowledging tribal identity.

In the context of the Jharkhand elections, the demand for a Sarna Code symbolizes broader aspirations for autonomy, respect, and recognition. Whether this issue can sway the election outcome will depend on how effectively parties communicate their commitment to tribal rights.

As Jharkhand’s voters cast their ballots in the Assembly elections, the Sarna Dharma Code stands as a critical issue representing the intersection of faith, identity, and politics. Its prominence in the 2024 polls highlights the evolving priorities of tribal communities and the political acknowledgment of their demands.

