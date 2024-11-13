Protection Of Roti, Beti, And Maati At Forefront Of PM Modi’s Jharkhand Election Speech

PM Modi highlights infiltration and tribal rights as key issues in Jharkhand elections, pledging to protect tribal families and safeguard roti, beti, and maati for every Jharkhandi.

The prime minister, Narendra Modi, talking to the people in Sarath, expressed concerns over infiltration and stated that such infiltration had emerged as one big challenge for the tribal belt of the region. Speaking at a rally in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the most important issue in the current elections in the state was protection of basic rights – “roti,” “beti,” and “maati.”.

The Honorable Prime Minister told the media that infiltration is the biggest challenge in the state of Jharkhand, and it has most predominantly affected the tribal populations. The PM brought home the point that the tribal population of the Santhal region has reached an alarming reduction when he commented, “The tribal population in Santhal has reduced to half.” He thereby underlined that local tribes and their families are threatened from outside.

Modi further addressed the threat that is now looming large on these tribal communities and appealed to the people of Jharkhand to stand together against it, while reiterating the importance attached to safeguarding their cultural-social identity. “We have to protect our tribal families and every Jharkhandi from this,” he said adding.

Jharkhand | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Modi is going to make your electricity bill zero. We will give Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000 to every household for installing solar panels. The electricity that will be generated from it will have zero electricity bill and if there is…"

Modi Blames Conspiracy On JMM-Congress Alliance

Launching attack on the current ruling coalition, Modi alleged that a huge conspiracy was underway to alter the identity of Jharkhand. He accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance of aiding the settlement of infiltrators in the state and called it an act of “selling out” the state’s native population. “Under JMM-Congress, every wrong thing was done to make these infiltrators permanent residents in the state,” Modi claimed.

The Prime Minister also claimed that infiltration had robbed the locals of their jobs as, “infiltrators snatching your jobs and ‘roti.'” Further, the Prime Minister said he will work in the interests of the people promising, “The protection of roti, beti, and maati is the biggest issue in this election.”

Jharkhand | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Parties like Congress, RJD and JMM ruled this region for a long time. But they have given only migration, poverty and unemployment to Santhal Pargana. The Chief Minister himself contests elections from this region, but…"

Asserptions Of Congress On Tribal Rights

The Prime Minister did not leave the Congress party untouched; Modi alleged that the party was disrespectful to the tribal community. He even alleged that Congress aimed to scrap off the reservation structure of SC, ST, and OBC. To justify his claim, Modi reminded everyone of the opposition Congress had shown toward the election of India’s first tribal President, Droupadi Murmu. He claimed that Congress had tried to defeat Murmu in the Presidential elections, and they are still humiliating her even now.

The Prime Minister ended his address by attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘alleged’ stance against reservations claiming, “Congress ka ‘shehzada’ has made it clear that they want to end reservation for SC/ST & OBC.”

Election for the Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first one presently polling on 43 constituencies. The final vote counting date is November 23. Phase one voting is underway.

