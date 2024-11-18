Eknath Shinde: From Shiv Sena Loyalist To Maharashtra CM Amid Split From Uddhav Thackeray

In Maharashtra elections 2024, the clash is clearly between two alliances, the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance and the opposition, Maha Aghadi Alliance. A prominent political leader of Maharashtra has been part of both alliances, and he is the present CM of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde Entry Into Politics and Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde was born on February 9, 1964, in Satara, Maharashtra. He started his career as an autorickshaw driver, then ventured into politics. The late Anand Dighe, a strong Shiv Sena leader in Thane, had a significant impact on Shinde’s decision to enter politics. Shinde advanced through the Shiv Sena ranks under Dighe’s guidance; he was well-known for his stronghold in the Thane district and his grassroots connections. Shiv Sena candidate, Kedar Dighe, the son of Anand Dighe, is currently running against Eknath Shinde for the Kopri-Pachhadi seat in the 2024 Maharashtra elections.

Eknath Shinde’s political career started in the middle of the 1990s when he joined the Shiv Sena, a party that prominent Maharashtra leader Balasaheb Thackeray founded. Shinde was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 2004, representing the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane. He continued to build his political influence, securing re-elections in 2009, 2014, and 2019. During his time in the Assembly, Shinde held several key positions, including Minister for Public Works (Public Undertakings) from 2014 to 2019, and later as Minister of Urban Development and Public Health in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance

It was in 2019, when Maharashtra elections entered a new phase. Following a fractured mandate in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, broke away from its traditional alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

However, the alliance with congress and NCP caused discontent among many senior leaders, including Eknath Shinde. They were uncomfortable with the party’s partnership with Congress, which has traditionally been viewed as a strict political rival. But everything and anything can change in politics. Shinde and others believed that the alliance went against the core Hindutva ideology that was preached by Balasaheb Thackeray, the party’s founder. This ideological rift gradually led to growing discontent among the Shiv Sena cadre, particularly those loyal to the late Thackeray’s vision.

The Dramatic Split: From Shiv Sena to Shinde’s Shiv Sena

The internal dissent reached its peak in June 2022, when Eknath Shinde, along with a group of 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, staged a dramatic revolt against the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. Citing security concerns, the rebel group first relocated to Surat, Gujarat, and then to Guwahati, Assam. According to Shinde, Uddhav’s alliance with secular parties like the Congress had undermined Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology, which his faction represented as the “real” Shiv Sena.

The Thackeray faction responded by initiating disqualification proceedings against the rebel MLAs, accusing them of defection under the anti-defection law outlined in the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Shinde, in turn, approached the Supreme Court, challenging the disqualification notices. The apex court intervened, providing relief to the rebel MLAs and delaying the disqualification process, which allowed Shinde’s faction to gather strength.

As the political drama unfolded, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called for a floor test to determine if the Uddhav Thackeray government still held a majority. Faced with the likelihood of losing the trust vote, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister on June 29, 2022. Eknath Shinde, with the support of the BJP, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra the next day, with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his Deputy Chief Minister.

The Battle for Shiv Sena’s Legacy

Following his rise to power, Eknath Shinde staked a claim to the Shiv Sena’s name and its iconic party symbol, the “bow and arrow.” This led to a fierce legal battle between the Shinde and Thackeray factions. In a significant decision on February 17, 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognized Shinde’s faction as the legitimate Shiv Sena, granting it the party name and symbol. The ECI’s decision was based on Shinde’s demonstrated support from the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs, dealing a significant blow to the Thackeray camp.

However, Uddhav Thackeray’s faction, now known as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) or Shiv Sena (UBT), continued to challenge this decision in court, arguing that the ECI’s recognition of Shinde’s faction was unjustified. The legal battle over Shiv Sena’s legacy underscored the deep divisions within the party, which had been a dominant force in Maharashtra politics for decades.

CM of Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde has established himself as a leader dedicated to governance and development since taking office as chief minister. Infrastructure projects, such as the completion of stalled projects like metro lines, highways, and bullet train corridors, have been given top priority by him. With an emphasis on enhancing the state’s GDP, FDI inflows, and general development indicators, Maharashtra is said to have drawn investments totaling more than ₹5 lakh crore under his direction.

By introducing programs like the Ladli Bahna Yojana, which offers financial assistance for girls’ education, Shinde has further highlighted his government’s dedication to the welfare of farmers, women, and young people. He has frequently emphasized the advantages of the “double-engine” government, which refers to the cooperation between the federal government and the state, especially under PM Modi’s direction.

As Maharashtra gears up for its Assembly elections on November 20, 2024, Eknath Shinde faces a crucial test. He is contesting from his traditional stronghold, Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane, against Kedar Dighe, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and nephew of his mentor, Anand Dighe.

The original Shiv Sena and NCP have split, with factions from both parties joining the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. Shinde’s Shiv Sena is part of this alliance, facing off against the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

