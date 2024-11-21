Maharashtra Records 65.2% Voter Turnout, Highest Since 1995 Assembly Elections

Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly polls saw 65.02% voter turnout, the highest since 1995, driven by mass campaigns and Election Commission efforts.

Maharashtra has set a new benchmark in electoral participation with a voter turnout of 65.02% during the Assembly elections held on November 20, 2024. This marks the highest turnout since the 1995 Assembly polls, which recorded an impressive 71.7%. The 2024 turnout also surpasses the 61.39% seen during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year and is significantly higher than the 61.4% recorded in the 2019 Assembly polls.

The surge in voter participation has been attributed to a blend of heightened awareness campaigns, celebrity endorsements, and the Election Commission’s focused efforts to address challenges in urban areas.

Kolhapur, with its ten Assembly constituencies, emerged as the frontrunner with a 76.25% turnout, followed closely by Gadchiroli (73.68%) and Jalna (72.30%). These regions demonstrated strong civic engagement, setting an example for the rest of the state.

However, the urban regions lagged behind. Mumbai City district, encompassing ten constituencies, recorded the lowest turnout at 52.07%, while Thane (56.05%) and Mumbai Suburban (55.77%) also reflected lower participation rates. Despite targeted efforts to mobilize urban voters, these areas continued to showcase “urban apathy,” a recurring trend in Maharashtra’s electoral history.

Recognizing the challenge of low voter turnout in urban regions, the Election Commission of India (ECI) launched an array of initiatives aimed at making voting more accessible and appealing.

Infrastructure Improvements: Over 1,185 polling stations were strategically set up in high-rise buildings and residential societies to cater to urban voters. Facilities such as benches, volunteers, and wheelchairs were provided at polling stations to ensure voter convenience.

Awareness Campaigns: The ECI collaborated with film celebrities and state icons to run mass mobilization campaigns targeting urban and young voters. These campaigns highlighted the importance of voting as a fundamental right and duty.

Focused Outreach: The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, emphasized voter engagement through localized efforts in urban clusters, addressing historical voter apathy in cities like Mumbai and Thane.

Maharashtra has historically struggled to match the national voter turnout, which consistently exceeds 66% in parliamentary elections. Despite being home to India’s largest urban population—over 5.1 crore residents, making up more than 45% of the state’s total population—the state’s voter turnout has traditionally hovered around 60-61%.

This year, the state broke that trend. The increase to 65.02% is a reflection of collaborative efforts between the Election Commission, civic bodies, and civil society to instill a sense of electoral responsibility among voters.

The historic turnout in the 2024 Assembly elections is a positive step forward for Maharashtra, signifying a stronger democratic engagement across the state. However, challenges remain, particularly in mobilizing urban populations and maintaining this momentum in future elections.

As the results are expected, the high turnout serves as a reminder of the power of the ballot and the critical role each voter plays in shaping the state’s future.

