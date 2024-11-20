Maharashtra Bitcoin Scam: CBI Registers Case Against Two Accused, Details Inside

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a detailed investigation into an alleged Rs 6,600-crore bitcoin scam in Maharashtra. The case involves accusations of massive cryptocurrency fraud and has sparked a political controversy, with the BJP alleging Opposition leaders’ involvement.

The CBI filed an FIR against Amit Bhardwaj and Ajay Bhardwaj, who are accused of masterminding the scam. Amit Bhardwaj, who had been under investigation by multiple agencies, passed away from a heart attack, leaving Ajay Bhardwaj a fugitive. The CBI has also summoned Gaurav Mehta, another accused in the case, for questioning.

This investigation follows a directive from the Supreme Court, marking a new phase in uncovering one of India’s largest cryptocurrency scams.

The case originally came to light when the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Maharashtra Police filed a complaint against the Bhardwaj brothers. Based on this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered multiple FIRs across Pune, Delhi, and other locations.

The Bhardwaj brothers are alleged to have duped investors by promising lucrative returns on bitcoin investments. Their operations reportedly defrauded thousands of people, leading to a cumulative loss of Rs 6,600 crore.

The case took a dramatic turn when BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi played audio clips at a press conference, accusing prominent Opposition leaders of involvement in illegal bitcoin transactions. Trivedi claimed that NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole conspired with a former police commissioner and a dealer to manipulate election outcomes in favor of the Opposition-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Supriya Sule denied the allegations, calling them baseless and politically motivated. “I am an honest and straightforward servant of the country. I have spoken against bitcoin in Parliament. The BJP is defaming me with fake allegations,” she said. Sule also mentioned that she had sent a legal notice to the BJP regarding these claims.

Nana Patole, too, dismissed the allegations, terming them a “diversionary tactic” by the BJP to distract from the real issues facing the state.

The investigation into the bitcoin scam is significant not just for its financial magnitude but also for its implications on Maharashtra’s political climate. The BJP’s allegations against Sule and Patole, both key leaders in the Opposition, have intensified the political battle in the state.

Bitcoin scams have been on the rise globally, and this case underscores the need for stricter regulations and greater public awareness about cryptocurrency investments.

The CBI is expected to expand its investigation by questioning key accused and analyzing financial transactions linked to the scam. With political accusations adding fuel to the fire, this case is likely to remain a focal point in Maharashtra’s political discourse for weeks to come.

