NCP Leader Supriya Sule Claims THIS On Potential Reunion With Cousin Ajit Pawar, Reaffirms ‘Not In CM Race’

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) working president and four-time Lok Sabha MP, dismissed the possibility of a political reunion with her cousin Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, while he remains aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sule also made it clear that she is not a contender for the Chief Minister’s post if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is elected in the upcoming state assembly polls.

Sule’s Confidence on Alliance

Sule expressed optimism about the MVA’s prospects in Maharashtra’s assembly elections on November 20. The alliance, consisting of the NCP (SP), Congress, and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), performed strongly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, securing 30 out of 48 seats. Sule believes this outcome reflects the clarity and assertiveness of voters.

Pawar Vs Pawar

Discussing the family and political split, Sule acknowledged the difficulty of reconciling differences with Ajit Pawar, who joined the ruling Eknath Shinde-BJP government last year. “As long as he is working for the BJP, it will not be easy. Our ideologies still remain a challenge politically,” she stated.

‘Not In CM RACE’

Sule addressed speculations about her becoming the MVA’s chief ministerial candidate, stating that she is not contesting the elections and the NCP (SP) is not pushing for the CM post. “We have clarity, and we will go along with whoever our partners decide,” she said.

Looks Back on Rebels of 2022

Reflecting on recent political turmoil, Sule mentioned that the Lok Sabha election results have brought stability but emphasized that legal battles persist. She cited “the illegal way parties were broken” as a key issue, noting that the NCP (SP) is contesting 86 of 288 assembly seats and is optimistic about its performance.

Baramati Fight

In Baramati, the Pawars’ family stronghold, Ajit Pawar will face his nephew Yugendra Pawar. Sule described the contest as an ideological battle rather than a personal feud. “We are aligned with the Congress, and they [Ajit Pawar and his allies] with the BJP. We are fighting the BJP, so we fight their allies,” she explained.

Sule highlighted that the NCP (SP) prioritizes public service over political strategy, aiming to address unemployment, corruption, and inflation if voted to power. She expressed gratitude for winning her fourth term in the Lok Sabha and reassured voters of her commitment to honest governance.

Sule touched on the personal strain of leadership, stating that leaders are not permitted to show emotions publicly. “If a leader crumbles, how will family members survive?” she remarked, emphasizing empathy and resilience as critical traits.

Finally, Sule reiterated that the NCP (SP) is not a regional party and continues to challenge the party’s downgrading and split in the Supreme Court. She criticized what she described as “unfair” treatment of her father, NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray.

