Rahul Gandhi Lists Congress’s Key Plans For Maharashtra, Takes A Jibe At BJP, Says ‘Adani Is Fully Supported By PM Modi’, WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference today, outlined his party’s vision for addressing pressing issues like unemployment, inflation, and social justice, while taking a firm stand against the alleged favoritism towards billionaires in development projects like Dharavi.

Key Promises by Congress

Rahul Gandhi emphasized Congress’s commitment to tackling economic and social challenges:

1. Support for Women: Direct financial assistance of ₹3,000 monthly into women’s bank accounts and free bus travel.

2. Aid for Farmers: Loan waivers of up to ₹3 lakh and fair MSP policies to safeguard their interests.

3. Caste Census and Reservation Reform: Gandhi highlighted the lack of representation among Dalits (15%) and Adivasis (8%), promising to implement a caste census and break barriers for 50% reservation, a step he claimed the current government is unwilling to take.

4. Unemployment Allowance: A monthly allowance of ₹4,000 for unemployed youth affected by demonetization and GST, along with 2.5 lakh government jobs to be made available.

5. Health Insurance: Extending Rajasthan’s successful health insurance model, offering coverage up to ₹25 lakh for medical needs nationwide.

Targeting the Dharavi Redevelopment Plan

In a dramatic moment, Gandhi unveiled posters criticizing the Dharavi redevelopment project, accusing the BJP-led government of favoritism toward billionaire Gautam Adani. One poster showed a map of Dharavi juxtaposed with images of Adani and Modi, symbolizing what he termed “unfair targeting” of Dharavi residents.

Gandhi criticized the redevelopment plan, alleging it is designed to benefit a single individual at the expense of the residents and small businesses of Dharavi. “This land belongs to the people of Dharavi. It is a hub for small and medium businesses. The entire plan is centered around helping one person, and that is fundamentally unfair,” Gandhi asserted.

He pointed out that Adani’s influence extends across India’s key infrastructure, from airports to manufacturing industries, and now Dharavi. “Without the Prime Minister’s support, it would be impossible to take Dharavi away from its people,” he said.

Slogan: Ek Hai to Safe Hai

Rahul Gandhi introduced the slogan “Ek Hai to Safe Hai,” mocking the BJP’s alleged cronyism. He claimed this philosophy ensures safety and profits for Adani, Amit Shah, and Modi while leaving ordinary citizens vulnerable.

On Delayed Development in Dharavi

Responding to concerns about delays in Dharavi’s redevelopment, Gandhi reiterated his stance that the project must prioritize residents’ welfare and local businesses, not billionaires. “This plan disregards the people living there. It’s designed to favor one individual and ignores the rights of Dharavi’s residents,” he stated.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks emphasized Congress’s vision of inclusive growth and its critique of the current government’s alleged favoritism. As the Dharavi redevelopment project continues to draw attention, Gandhi’s pointed critique underscores the broader debate on development and equity in India. He concluded, “It is clear that Adani is fully supported by the Prime Minister Of India and anything he wants he gets.”

Watch The Video Here:

LIVE: Press Conference | Mumbai, Maharashtra https://t.co/H5gxvyHRaQ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 18, 2024

