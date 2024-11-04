Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Rebels in Congress and NCP Threatens Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Stronghold In Key Pune Constituencies

The intra-party rebellion within the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP is emerging as a challenge for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Rebels in Congress and NCP Threatens Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Stronghold In Key Pune Constituencies

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, political tensions in Pune are intensifying, with many becoming overnight rebellions causing a serious threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

This intra-party rebellion within the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is emerging as a serious challenge for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in three significant constituencies: Kasba Peth, Parvati, and Shivajinagar.

The decision by multiple candidates to remain in the race after the final nomination withdrawal day threatens to fragment MVA’s voter base, potentially aiding the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other opponents.

Key Seats Hit by Rebellion: Kasba Peth, Parvati, and Shivajinagar

In the Kasba Peth constituency, Congress faces a particularly complex scenario. Sitting MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, credited with breaking BJP’s three-decade dominance in a 2023 bypoll, is now up against Kamal Vyavahare—a former Pune mayor and Congress loyalist who has chosen to run as a Swarajya Party candidate after resigning from Congress. Vyavahare’s defection, alongside Hemant Rasane from BJP and Ganesh Bhokare from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), complicates Dhangekar’s re-election bid. Vyavahare’s high profile and local standing could siphon crucial votes from Congress, unsettling Dhangekar’s campaign.

In Parvati, Aba Bagul, a senior Congress figure and current vice-president, has opted to contest as an independent candidate after failing to secure a party ticket. The seat, which the MVA has allotted to the NCP’s Ashwini Kadam, is now at risk of a split vote, potentially boosting the chances of BJP incumbent Madhuri Misal, who is vying for her third term. Bagul’s bid, along with that of Sachin Tavre, another independent aligned with the Pawar faction, has intensified the fight in Parvati and could narrow Kadam’s path to victory.

Meanwhile, in Shivajinagar, Congress faces further fractures. Datta Bahirat, the official Congress candidate, is grappling with an internal challenge from Manish Anand, a former Congress vice-president of the Khadki Cantonment Board. Anand, who filed his nomination as an independent, could split the party vote, especially among disillusioned Congress supporters. This rivalry within Congress could benefit BJP’s sitting MLA Siddharth Shirole, who is seeking re-election and has a formidable campaign structure in place.

Senior Leaders’ Persuasion Fails as Rebels Dig In

Despite last-ditch efforts by Congress leaders from Maharashtra and Delhi to dissuade the rebel candidates, the defections persisted. “Only Arvind Shinde visited my office briefly,” stated Aba Bagul, emphasizing the lack of extensive outreach from Congress leadership. Bagul added that he remains committed to contesting the seat, calling it a “friendly fight.”

Similarly, in Shivajinagar, Manish Anand’s nomination points to deep-rooted dissatisfaction within the Congress ranks, reminiscent of previous election cycles where internal strife led to defeat. Bahirat’s loss in the last assembly elections was attributed in part to similar party divisions, a pattern that may repeat this year given Anand’s defiance.

MVA’s Performance at Risk

The emergence of rebel candidates in these three constituencies—Kasba Peth, Parvati, and Shivajinagar—poses a critical threat to the MVA’s electoral prospects in Pune. The fragmentation of votes, as rebel candidates draw support from traditional Congress and NCP bases, could ultimately tilt the balance in favor of BJP and other opposing parties.

Maha Vikas Aghadi maharashta elections 2024 Maharashtra Congress NCP Sharad Pawar PUNE
