Thursday, November 14, 2024
PM Modi Slams Opposition Over Sambhaji Maharaj’s Legacy And Maratha Pride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, strongly criticized the opposition in Maharashtra, accusing them of disrespecting the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji. He claimed that those who “see their ‘messiah’ in the person who killed Sambhaji Maharaj” are opposing both Maharashtra’s identity and Maratha pride.

“Those who have a problem with Sambhaji Maharaj’s name, those who see Messiah in the name of those who killed him, aren’t they standing against Maharashtra and Maratha pride? Aren’t these people against our identity? Will Maharashtra ever accept such people?” Modi stated, emphasizing the importance of preserving Maratha history and pride.

PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Anti-Reservation Stance

Modi also targeted the Congress party, accusing them of being opposed to both reservation policies and development. He claimed that the Congress believes in “division, not development,” and criticized their past stance against reservations. “From the beginning, Congress has been against reservation… Old advertisements that are going viral today show Congress’s real thinking regarding reservations. They used to call reservations against the country and merit,” Modi said. He also pointed out the difficulty Congress faces with a Prime Minister from the OBC community, noting that their mentality has remained unchanged over the years.

Maharashtra’s Mahayuti Government and Balasaheb Thackeray’s Legacy

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the achievements of the Mahayuti government, including the renaming of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, fulfilling the wishes of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. He added that while the Congress and its allies push for the restoration of Article 370 and advocate for a separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir, the Mahayuti government stands for the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar.

Amit Shah Slams Maha Vikas Aghadi as ‘Aurangzeb Fan Club’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also weighed in on the debate, calling the opposition’s Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance an “Aurangzeb fan club.” Shah accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning the principles of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray, in pursuit of power. “Aghadi only wants to appease. To gain power, Uddhav ji has forgotten all the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray,” Shah remarked. He added that the Aghadi’s opposition to the renaming of Aurangabad, the construction of the Ram temple, the abrogation of Article 370, and the surgical strike against Pakistan reflected their disconnect with Maharashtra’s values.

With the Maharashtra assembly election set for November 20, results will be announced on November 23.

