‘Assistant To My Wife’, Noida Man’s Cryptic Linkedin Post Goes Viral

In today’s professional world, many LinkedIn users fill their profiles with heavy titles such as “Visionary Leader” or “Strategic Innovator.” But Anil Baveja, a Noida-based professional, chose a lighter path.

The former automotive industry executive updated his profile to show his new job as “Assistant to my wife.” This unusual description, shared as a screenshot on Reddit’s r/LinkedInLunatics community, went viral. The post quickly gained thousands of views, with people praising Baveja’s honesty and humor. His creative update sparked laughter, admiration, and many relatable comments across the internet.

From Corporate Leadership to Personal Role

Baveja’s LinkedIn profile highlights his long career in the automotive sector. He worked for over 16 years with Honda Cars India, rising to the position of Operating Head of Marketing and Strategy. Later, he served as General Manager at another top automotive company. But in August 2023, Baveja chose a different direction. He stepped away from corporate competition and embraced his personal life.

On LinkedIn, he now lists his current role as a “trainee position,” adding humor to the professional networking platform. The update reflects a blend of humility and wit that struck a chord online.

Internet Users Call Him a “Legend”

The viral Reddit post about Baveja’s new role drew a flood of reactions. Many users admired his candid approach in a space often filled with inflated career descriptions. One commenter wrote, “Not a lunatic, a legend,” while another added, “We like an honest man!” A third user shared, “Aww. This is my husband’s job too. The only issue is that the performance reviews can be a bit awkward.” Another quipped, “This man is living my dream job. If he is looking for work, this will make someone laugh instead of questioning a gap on his CV.”

